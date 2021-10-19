Personally I think Beloit residents deserve more input when it pertains to changes within our community. Why not give us the pros and cons of proposed zoning changes and let us decide what we deem best?
We now have the Lincoln Academy. I don't recall media reports stating whom is responsible for its property taxes. As tax payers, why were we denied the opportunity to determine whether or not a new school was necessary, affordable or frivolous?
It seems to me the media is short changing Beloit residents. Our printed newspapers have become more advertisements than actual news. Oh we do get plenty of national news and ample details of things happening in other local communities, but very little about pending changes in Beloit. Does the same hold true for the BDN online version of the news?
Obviously there are instances where state and federal laws mandate changes to be made. Prime examples being those made to Highway 51 and the interstate. Based on personal experiences, the turn lanes on 51 are proving to be problematic. People often fail to merge properly or use that lane to pass other vehicles. Come winter, I predict an increase of accidents as a result. Given the proposed changes to Henry Avenue, I believe this too will increase the number of accidents. It's likely to create problems for bus and semi drivers. Especially at intersections. What are chances of leaving the four lanes and simply resurfacing them?