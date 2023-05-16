Legislators should resist the temptation to bigfoot local governments.
As a bill to fund local governments slowly chugs its way through the Wisconsin Legislature, some things are worth remembering.
Shared revenues — the formula from which the state returns funds to local governments — is predicated on the idea of centrally collecting taxes and then distributing it back to cities, counties and other units.
Keep in mind that economic activity mostly is localized where people live and earn and businesses operate to generate the income and sales taxes that comprise the majority of revenues taken in by the state.
Some communities are net winners and some are net losers as the formula adjusts for wealthier regions or poorer regions. Beloit, for example, historically comes in at the lower end and receives higher allocations as a result.
For many years, though, the growth in revenue allocations has fallen short of keeping up with higher costs. Local governments across Wisconsin, including here, have felt the pinch.
As the Legislature considers increasing shares, and linking future allocations to growth in sales taxes to reflect higher economic activity, there appears to be much to like in the plan.
On the other hand, too many strings may be attached.
Strings that, on the face of it, run contrary to the longtime conservative principle of local control, a concept based on the notion that the government operating closest to the people should be most responsive to their needs.
According to the Associated Press, the bill would impose such things as a ban on local government advisory referendum questions; prohibit local public health officials from ordering businesses closed more than two weeks during emergencies; cut payments to communities if they reduce the number of first responders; mandate that local governments in northern Wisconsin must approve all projects under the state’s land stewardship program; and restrict spending additional dollars only to state-approved budget items for localities.
That approach is inconsistent with the traditional principle of local control. If communities must follow one-size-fits-all directives from the Legislature, their budget is not really their budget and may or may not reflect the will of local voters.
It is, however, consistent with an evolving trend among state legislators across the country moving to consolidate their power over people.
Through Democrat and Republican control of the governorship and Legislature, the newspaper consistently has advocated to protect decision-making at the local level. Washington does not know best. And neither does Madison.
Having said that, legislators and Gov. Tony Evers should continue to work out wrinkles and move forward with sensible changes for funding local governments. Past practices have been inadequate, forcing local governments to struggle just to provide basic services in their communities. There are deals to be made that can result in improvements for people.
The process is still developing, moving through the Assembly before it will be taken up in the Senate and advance to the governor’s office. Change is likely, and should follow a principled pattern of preserving local flexibility.
Communities, at least for the most part, are all about delivering services to the people who use them. At the state and national level partisan politics colors every decision and complicates every issue. Give the people a break. Limit partisan power plays at home.