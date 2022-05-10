USS Beloit destined for key role in protecting and preserving freedom.
There’s something awe-inspiring about watching a new American warship launch into the water.
Especially when it is to be called the USS Beloit.
On Saturday—with a host of local, state and national officials, guests and veterans looking on—America’s latest Freedom class ship launched during a ceremony at Fincantieri Marinette Marine. The driving force, literally, behind the ship’s name and the presence of a Beloit delegation, is the longtime ties of Beloit’s Fairbanks Morse Defense industry. The ship, like so many others before it, is powered by massive Fairbanks engines. In a real sense, Fairbanks historically for generations has been a stalwart in the never-ending vigil to preserve and protect American freedom.
The USS Beloit will be a littoral combat ship, which means it is designed for near-shore duty. It is 387 feet long with a beam of 57.4 feet. The ship can make 40 knots and is the 15th Freedom class vessel to be built.
Ahead lie sea trials and procedures expected to take about two years, at which time a full commencement ceremony is planned to take place in Green Bay.
The Navy’s mission, on a day-to-day basis, will benefit from the prodigious prowess of the ship. And all Americans will benefit as the USS Beloit takes its place in the arsenal of peacekeeping.
It’s hard to imagine, though, there will be any place or any people who take more pride in this ship than the citizens of Beloit. The honor of having a naval namesake is extraordinary and should be appreciated by everyone in Beloit, and on behalf of generations past and generations future.
None of this would be possible, of course, without the expertise and skill of the men and women at Fairbanks Morse. For generations the company has been a critical partner in defending the nation and, indeed, the free world. Fairbanks engines have powered the Navy’s vessels in both wartime and peacetime, with the sort of reliability that’s a difference-maker at history’s key pivot points. Most folks here know someone who works or has worked at Fairbanks over the years. Probably, most of us take it for granted. This christening is a reminder of just how crucial the work is at Fairbanks. So take the time. Say thanks to the local men and women who contribute to protecting our freedoms.
There are too many people who played a role in arranging the ship’s launch celebration, but let’s single out a few.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin deserves a nod for her consistent role in working with Fairbanks and championing the Beloit naming recognition.
Retired U.S. Army Reserve Major General Marcia Anderson, who grew up in Beloit, was appointed the ship’s official sponsor in 2018 by Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer. Anderson herself is the pride of Beloit, the first African-American woman to achieve the rank of major general in the Army Reserve. Having her serve as the ship’s sponsor makes the process even more moving for Beloiters.
VetsRoll, founded by brothers Mark and John Finnegan, transported two busloads of regional war veterans to the christening ceremony. How appropriate, for the namesake ship to begin its service with the blessing of warriors from Beloit. The VetsRoll effort was bankrolled by local sponsors, who always step up in this community to honor service members past and present.
In the coming years the officers and crew of the USS Beloit will carry with them the pride and support of our community. Their service, in response, brings honor to Beloiters in general and the craftsmen and women of Fairbanks Morse in particular.
Safe sailing with fair winds for this beautiful ship and all those who serve her.