Nightly vandalism to the Federal Court House in Portland was “peaceful protest”, a Leftist attack on Senator Krysten Sinema (D Ariz.) was, a “part of the process”. But according to Democrats, parents making their voices heard at school board meetings are terrorists.
On 9/29/21 the National School Boards Association sent the President a letter accusing parents of “domestic terrorism and hate crimes” asking that the FBI and it’s “National Security Branch and Counterterrorism Division” well as the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service to investigate “this immediate threat” using the “PATRIOT Act in regards to domestic terrorism.”
The evidence for an “immediate threat”, an incident of a school board member being call a “filthy traitor”, a school board “Marxist”, and an “individual yelled a Nazi salute to protest masking requirements”. Parents “are inciting chaos during board meetings”. Also, a man was arrested and one ticketed for trespassing. Another man was arrested for disorderly conduct and battery. It should be obvious that these are not matters for the FBI. They were handled locally without federal intervention.
Nonetheless, on 10/5 Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memorandum to the director of the FBI to arrange meetings to “determine how federal enforcement tools can be used to prosecute these crimes.” As the Attorney General is well aware, trespassing, and disorderly conduct are not Federal crimes, calling people nasty names is not even a crime. he FBI Memorandum will without doubt accomplish one thing, the intimidation of parents trying to protect their children. Senator Ron Johnson and nine colleagues have demanded Mr. Garland withdraw the memorandum as it is an alarming attack on free speech. Thank you, Senator Johnson for fighting to preserve our rights.