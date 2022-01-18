Two generations ago the Supreme Court authorized a license to kill in the name of freedom. January 22, 2022 marks the 49th anniversary of the court’s 7-2 Roe v. Wade decision authorizing abortion.
Here’s hoping it’s the last anniversary as the current Court may overturn Roe this coming summer which would benefit us in four ways.
First, it is estimated that over 62 million human fetuses have been destroyed since 1973. Overturning Roe would eliminate abortion in many states, potentially reducing national abortions dramatically saving lives.
Second, no elected official voted to legalize abortion. Despite the immense ethical, theological and medical impacts this procedure has had on our culture, it was foisted on the people by circumventing the people.
Two hallmarks of American democracy; debate and compromise, were side-stepped. Overturning Roe would likely kick the issue back to states and to their voters, which is where the question should have begun.
Third, Roe has undermined human potential. A human being will be needed to discover a cure for cancer, solve climate challenges and step foot on Mars. Overturning Roe will produce more potential problem-solvers to improve life.
Fourth, and most noticeable today is the need for more workers such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, police officers, shipyard laborers and truck drivers. Have you noticed?
According to the CDC, the 2020 U.S. birthrate is the lowest on record at 1.6 births per woman; the rate needed to replace a generation is 2.1. We will need more workers before the next “Covid” crisis.
Overturning Roe will not eliminate all abortions as many states will gladly offer them. However, the end of Roe should increase birth rates producing future workers and greater potential for the next generation; who will no doubt thank us for being fruitful and multiplying.