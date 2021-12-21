At the risk of sounding like the cranky old guy pining away for how things used to be, I’ll ask readers to indulge me in a little shop talk.
I graduated from journalism school in 1973, which might be remembered—along with 1974—as a time dominated by the Watergate scandal. Believe it or not, journalism in those days was widely respected, mostly viewed as smart folks chasing the truth. To be sure, devoted fans of Richard Nixon did not appreciate the scrutiny, but most Americans stood riveted to deep investigative reporting. The kind that told people things they didn’t already know. The kind that caused knees to knock among the powerful. The kind that could still move the mood of the electorate.
After practicing journalism for half a century I acknowledge, without hesitation, all the imperfections. Reporters and editors don’t always get it right, and never did. There were always some who had an ax to grind. But there also was a day when getting caught grinding that ax would get you fired. I used to tell young journalists my editorial philosophy could be summed up by saying I expected to be able to send my most pro-choice reporter to cover an anti-abortion rally, without any reader being able to detect the writer’s political belief. For the most part, I think our journalists lived up to that.
What a different media landscape we live in today.
Newspapers are challenged because society has changed. Old-fashioned, shoe leather, multi-sourced, highly detailed, long-form reporting—the kind that sucks up time and resources—has faded in a modern world increasingly dominated by digital and social media. Sitting with a newspaper—or a book, magazine, any printed matter—takes time, effort and concentration. In contrast, the quick-hits of digital and social, along with the passivity of talk radio and 24-hour cable, requires much less of the audience.
That may be good or bad, depending on one’s perspective. What concerns me most is how some modern media have catered to short attention spans and built-in biases to build audiences. It has created ideological silos designed to fire up like-minded people. Call it outrage as a business plan.
Let’s consider two high-profile recent examples.
First, the Chris Cuomo fiasco at CNN. His brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, was in a hot political mess of his own making. It was revealed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been advising his besieged brother on messaging, and going further by working sources to tip off the governor’s camp to new developments. At first, CNN looked the other way. When CNN bosses finally learned Chris Cuomo had lied to them, he was fired.
Next, there’s the Fox News mess from last week. Records reveal three Fox evening hosts were texting with the White House urging strategies during the Jan. 6 assault on Congress. It had earlier been revealed various Fox personalities routinely talked behind-the-scenes strategies with the Trump White House, including the president himself. To date, Fox has not taken any action. The hosts, after their messages were made public, reacted only by taking offense that their privacy had not been respected.
This is how political operatives hide who they really are today. Millions of Americans get their news from Fox, CNN and MSNBC. The hosts present themselves as journalists. Some are less blatantly partisan than others, but it’s fair to say the on-air personalities are anything but objective-minded purveyors of fact. The CNN and Fox situations prove it. There’s a steady diet, hour after hour, of partisan slanted propaganda. Talk radio, for the most part, operates on the same business plan.
Count me as one grumpy old journalist whose head hangs in despair. And one who takes pride in having been called by one upset reader or another, over a long career, both a lefty socialist and a radical right-winger. Journalism done right, at one time or another, will smack every sacred cow and annoy all political purists.
I was in Madison recently for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s ceremony to induct the latest Hall of Fame class. Still evident is the commitment to real, deep, truthful pursuit of facts. I appreciate that devotion. My fondest wish is that Americans step out of their partisan propaganda silos and accept that good reporting won’t always tell them what they want to hear.
Are you a leader?
From the schools to city hall and beyond, residents’ favorite sport seems to be lambasting the elected boards and councils.
Think you can do better?
Complaining never solves a thing. Consider Theodore Roosevelt’s words, delivered in 1910.
“... credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly …”
Candidate filing deadlines are just days away. Complain less. Get in the arena. Democracy is for participants, not spectators.
Correction
In a recent column about the Kyle Rittenhouse situation I misstated how he came to have the weapon on that deadly night. Rittenhouse crossed state lines but the gun already was in Wisconsin. The error is regretted. The point of the column, however, is not. Random people showing up at volatile situations armed with deadly weapons are more likely to contribute to trouble than contain it. By the way, in journalism as I was taught to practice it, mistakes inevitably occur and the right thing to do is acknowledge it and correct the record. You won’t see much of that in those ideological media silos.
William Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News.