Investment in transportation infrastructure also supports development opportunities.
In a sign the Ho-Chunk casino and entertainment complex is growing nearer, a grant of nearly $13.5 million has been awarded to upgrade roads leading to the center.
With the support of the tribal government Beloit had applied for the federal grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation. The entire project is estimated to cost more than $17 million, with the “required local match for the remaining portion of the joint project (to be) provided by the Ho-Chunk Nation,” according to a city news release.
Both Willowbrook and Colley roads will undergo major reconstruction to improve safety and traffic flow. Major intersections will be rebuilt.
This is a big deal for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it demonstrates the Ho-Chunk Nation’s continuing support for the complex by committing millions of dollars more to the plan.
It also shows enthusiastic support by federal officials to back the tribe’s economic development, with the city benefiting as well. The federal government is financing the bulk of the cost.
Roads in the area are not the best and these improvements will benefit not just casino patrons but all residents with more efficient access points.
Likewise, improving Colley Road to Gateway Boulevard should improve access to the city’s core and boost industrial and residential development opportunities in the vicinity of Gateway Business Park.
Ho-Chunk officials expect to begin construction next year at the site of the planned casino, including a hotel, waterpark and more amenities. Improved access will accommodate the project, but it also should help spark other commercial interests aiming to offer services as traffic flows increase.
After more than two decades of steady growth, the Ho-Chunk project is not a lifeline for Beloit’s economy. It’s an additional feature to attract visitors, and it comes with hundreds of millions in initial investment and up to 1,300 permanent jobs. That’s a welcome development.
