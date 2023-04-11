Election raises the possibility of impeachment trials by the Senate.
When Rep. Dan Knodl narrowly defeated Jodi Habush Sinykin and won the open 8th Wisconsin State Senate race, the victory created what is called a “supermajority” for Republicans. The party now holds 22 of 33 Senate seats.
For the most part, citizens will notice very little difference. The Republican majority has been so broad for years that Democrats play the role of potted plants in the Senate. Mere decorations.
On one key point, though, the supermajority is beginning to draw significant attention across the political spectrum. That topic is impeachment.
The constitutional power to remove various office-holders rests with the Senate. A supermajority, in theory and apparently practice, conveys to Republicans the authority to kick out of office a long list of targets. The power to impeach, or bring charges, requires only a majority in the Assembly. The trial for any impeached official would occur in the Senate.
The question is: Would they really go for it?
Let’s hope not. Knodl has told the press he does not expect, for example, to move against Democrat Gov. Tony Evers.
It’s less clear whether others may find themselves in the impeachment hot seat. Among those recklessly mentioned by some on the right – including Knodl – are Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who was just elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, tipping the balance 4-3 for progressive justices.
Other office-holders who could be targeted include Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Here’s the key. Just because the supermajority can use impeachment as a hammer doesn’t mean they should.
Removing individuals from office should be reserved for those who are guilty of egregious violations of the law or ethical standards. Going after political opponents should be off limits. Likewise, going after officials for policy differences is wrong. For those who have been elected by the people, deep caution should be exercised by any supermajority before contemplating nullifying the will of voters.
Don’t get us wrong. Impeachment exists for a very good reason. On rare occasions the conduct of an official may be so reprehensible that waiting until the next election just won’t do.
Still, any time a political party holds the power of a supermajority there could be temptation to overreach for purely partisan reasons. Senate Republican leadership should make sure that doesn’t happen.
For those who may be wondering, the Senate supermajority also clears the way in that body for easily overriding vetoes from the governor. Even so, don’t expect it to happen. The Assembly does not have a supermajority, so vetoes by Evers likely will be upheld in that body.
Working together remains the desired outcome. Wisconsin would benefit by having more statesmen and fewer partisans.