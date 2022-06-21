Former justice’s antics send the wrong message about disrespecting courts.
Seriously. This guy once occupied a chair on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Readers are fully aware this newspaper routinely presses for openness in government and is a staunch defender of Public Records and Open Meetings laws. Free people cannot participate in self-governance and hold public officials accountable without broad access to records and proceedings.
Apparently, former Justice Michael Gableman has a problem with all that. There have been numerous reasons to question his approach since being appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to head up an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin. But the latest is outright dangerous to the cause of open government.
Gableman and his operation for months have been defying and slow-walking open records requests related to litigation seeking materials generated during the investigation. His representatives even admitted deleting records Gableman’s staff decided are not relevant or important, which is contrary to the law. The statutes are designed to allow access so the people requesting records can review responsive documents and decide for themselves what is or is not germane to their inquiry.
After considerable delay a judge ordered Gableman to appear in court and answer for the conduct. Gableman refused to answer questions and instead ripped into the judge, calling him a partisan and complaining that he was being “railroaded.” Gableman would only state his name and occupation, and argue with the judge.
At least equally cringe-worthy, Gableman was caught on a live microphone insulting the female opposing counsel, Christa Westerberg, a well known and respected lawyer with a lengthy background on records issues. He even mimicked the judge to suggest asking Westerberg to join him in his chambers. Judge Frank Remington called Gableman’s antics “sophomoric innuendo” and “misogynistic,” then ordered a transcript of the remarks to be forwarded to the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation for possible disciplinary action.
A former Supreme Court justice should know individuals are not empowered to disobey court orders at will. It doesn’t matter if a litigant agrees or disagrees with the order, or questions the judge’s motivations. A litigant can appeal an order, but not just defy it.
Likewise, a former Supreme Court justice should know and uphold the standards of courtroom decorum. A courtroom is not the place for acting out by anyone, let alone someone with Gableman’s background.
Records and open meetings laws are not partisan. They serve conservatives, liberals and everybody in between. Such laws do not advantage Democrats or Republicans, but are intended to allow common citizens to see inside the workings of government or, in this case, an operation duly authorized by the Assembly. If compliance depended on whether a given official agrees with a records request, or considers the individual or organization making the request an ally or an opponent, Wisconsin’s records law wouldn’t be worth the paper it’s printed on.
Gableman can’t claim ignorance of the law. Clearly, he just finds compliance a nuisance.
The judge held Gableman in contempt and fined him $2,000 a day until he satisfies the court all records legally pertinent to the request have been located and turned over. The message should be clearly sent. Even a former Supreme Court justice is just as accountable for his actions as anybody else.