Privacy is a legitimate concern, outweighed by need to combat gun violence.
Have you seen the commercial for Duck Duck Go, the one in which a weird guy is looking over people’s shoulders while singing, “I’ll be watching you”?
Sometimes it seems, in these days of ubiquitous electronic devices, that each one of us is being tracked at all turns. Well, forget seems. We are being tracked. Mostly by commercial interests, but sometimes by the government. It’s creepy.
Now comes word the City of Beloit will be placing cameras with license plate readers at various points around the community. It’s not like Beloit has a new idea. Many communities have deployed such devices over the years.
Often, controversy follows. There’s something a bit unsettling about government using devices that can overlook people’s travels with identifying technology. People who worry about such things have raised concerns about privacy.
Though sympathy for that cautious view is understandable, in this instance and for reasons expressed by city authorities the equipment holds the promise to do more good than harm.
Over the past 30 years Beloit has taken strong strides forward, from economic development to job creation and commercial core amenities. Like a thorn under the skin, though, there are two or three stubborn problems that continue to drag like an anchor on the community’s progress.
Today, focus on crime. Let’s say this, first. Beloit is a mostly safe city. Its problems are not unique. Urban communities nationwide are struggling with too much street violence. But, look, Beloit is not Chicago or New York or Miami. If a community this size cannot find ways to bring the situation under better control, what hope is there for big cities?
In our view, Beloit can bring about improvement and the identifying technology may help. Authorities say it may enable them to find perpetrators more efficiently and bring them to justice. The investment is manageable and is at least partially offset by a $20,000 donation from Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers. It’s worth a try without getting worked up about privacy considerations.
Gun violence can be a lead weight for progress. Citizens should give authorities the benefit of the doubt and support a broad spectrum of safer-streets initiatives.
