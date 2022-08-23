Tinkering with admissions policies is fine, but it doesn’t address serious concerns.
The University of Wisconsin System is considering a plan to, essentially, throw open the doors for admission.
The proposal under discussion could do away with the stressful process of applying to a state university, then waiting nervously for the answer. One possibility is to send every graduating Wisconsin senior a notice from the UW system of their acceptance at various campuses without the hassle of applying.
Other states have tried direct admission. It seems to be an idea that’s catching on.
Why?
Here’s the biggest reason: The percentage of high school graduates enrolling in college is declining at a precipitous rate across the country, and Wisconsin is no exception. State data first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel finds that 61% of graduating seniors chose higher education in 2016-17, and the figure dropped to 45% by 2020-21.
For both four-year and community colleges that’s real money, with campus revenues dropping alarmingly.
There are many explanations, but this one is obvious. College costs too much, pricing out the offspring of regular working folks. Likewise, with a chronic nationwide labor shortage and many businesses engaging in bidding wage wars to hire help, young people have the option of cashing in right out of high school.
It doesn’t help that university curriculums do not necessarily guide students into study schedules intended to power their post-education earning capacity. Nearly every family has a story about the young man or woman who came home with a degree that did nothing for employment prospects.
Gimmicks won’t turn it around. Not when the issue is one of whether the value of the degree is worth the time and money invested to obtain it.
Consider:
In 2020-21 the nationwide average for tuition and fees for an in-state student attending a state institution was $10,400. For out-of-staters it’s nearly $23,000.
That’s just a baseline cost. Add in room and board, books and other costs and the numbers more than double, pushing $25,000 in-state and $50,000 out-of-state,
To make it happen, average working families turn to loans. In 2022, the national student debt total is about $1.75 trillion. The average debt per borrower is almost $30,000. Obviously, the key word is average. Some have low debt, and some have massive debt. Many borrowers owe in the six figures.
Not surprisingly, it takes a very long time to pay off that kind of debt. Former students ages 25-34 still owe about $500 billion. And those 35-49 owe even more, an estimated $620 billion.
The problem is nationwide, but can be viewed regionally. Wisconsin student borrowers owe an average of $30,300, ranked 19th highest in America. Illinois borrowers owe $28,500, ranking 27th highest.
That perspective is sobering, and clearly suggests the declining percentage of high school graduates going on to college isn’t just about admissions anxiety. A more universal admissions initiative might help, but it’s not the answer for those families weighing cost versus value considerations.
Another factor is even more sensitive, because it’s political. A rising number of conservative families worry that the university experience is engineered to be a training ground for liberalism. Listen to the talking heads and you’ll often hear the word “indoctrination.”
Whether that’s true or false is beside the point. Parents who do not trust higher education will not send their kids to the campus.
The UW system can’t shrug that off. If officials want to put more rear ends in classroom seats, professorial activism of any political persuasion should be tamped down and replaced with non-viewpoint education. Debate and discussion is good. Political pressuring is not.
Mind you, we’re not against direct admissions. It sounds like a good idea.
But institutions of higher education need greater self-awareness of how their campuses are viewed by potential customers. Most parents are willing to sacrifice for their sons and daughters, but they expect their good dollars to buy good value for their student’s career and earning potential. Meanwhile, the debt load is unsustainable. Find a better way or get ready to start mothballing ivy-covered buildings.