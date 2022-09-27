The message is both clear and overdue: Inaction is not an option.
“If you don’t pay attention to solving the issue, you won’t have a district.”
The speaker is Dr. Wayne Anderson, interim superintendent for the School District of Beloit.
The issue is the district’s budget, as it teeters on the brink of disaster.
Anderson’s words, spoken during last week’s board of education meeting, are among the most shocking descriptions ever for a Beloit taxpayer-funded public body. Let’s consider more of what he had to say:
- “Whether you know it or not, you are in a fiscal crisis.”
- “You have about $8 million left in your fund equity. Fund equity is like a savings account. The DPI (Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction) would expect you to have about 15% as a cushion. You are well, well, well below that number. The district has used approximately $6-7 million of fund equity a year to balance the budget. Had it not been for ESSER funds (federal Covid relief money) you would already be broke.”
- “These are fixable issues. If you don’t fix it then within a little over a year or probably the 24-25 school year, you will be broke.”
- “You cannot be broke. You cannot go out and get a loan. You have time to fix the problem, but the bottom line is we need to start working on it now.”
- “When you’re looking at coming up with millions of dollars in savings to balance the budget, you don’t get that by reducing supplies and materials.”
Anderson’s entire presentation lasted scarcely three minutes. Yet his words carried more import than hundreds of hours of routine chatter annually in board discussions. It is nothing short of a declaration that the School District of Beloit stands at a reckoning point.
Acknowledged, he is an interim superintendent who has spent mere weeks helming the district. To his credit, Anderson noted he doesn’t know or care how the district reached this point. That statement gives him more, not less, credibility. He has no ax to grind. He’s dealing with the numbers—and numbers do not lie. Anderson is an experienced hand, a school superintendent for decades, with a broad background in fiscal matters.
The board should be listening to him.
And if the board won’t listen, it’s for sure the community should hear him loud and clear.
For too many years the district has been losing hundreds of students each year to other options such as public school open enrollment, primarily to the Beloit Turner district, and to voucher school programs and now the Lincoln Academy public charter. Millions of dollars accompany those departed students. In that scenario, the status quo cannot stand.
As with any organization’s budget there are two basic components, revenue and expenses. When those do not balance there are two options—raise revenue or cut costs.
There have been rumblings about posing a referendum question asking Beloit voters to raise operating revenue. In this political environment it could not pass.
As Anderson said, “reducing supplies and materials” won’t fix the problem. Saving millions would require hard decisions, including the possibility of consolidating buildings and reducing the workforce. In a public organization like a school district, every dollar has a constituency. This will not be painless.
We have made this suggestion in the past and we’ll make it again. These decisions are too important to leave up to board members who may or may not fully understand the intricacies of financial management. Around Beloit, though, there are many businesses employing high-level experts in budgetary matters, productivity and efficiency, and ways to reduce costs while limiting damage to quality. The district should reach out to form a committee of experts, with stakeholder ties in the community, to identify a smart financial path forward.
Anderson promised to come back to the board at subsequent meetings with plans to address the issues, not only with an eye toward the next budget but also those budget years to follow. That sounds like a good place to start.
It may also be smart to assure Anderson has time to begin the process of setting the district’s financial house in order. Also last week, the board identified four finalist candidates for the superintendency. Don’t be in a hurry. Give Anderson a chance to develop better budget policy, and maybe whoever succeeds the interim office-holder can arrive under less crisis conditions.