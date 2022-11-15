Future economic growth depends on better cooperation on workforce development.
With elections over maybe those entrusted with leadership could try something different, like working together not only across partisan lines but also with private-sector stakeholders.
The issue: Finding enough workers in the coming years to keep the Wisconsin economy from sputtering like an engine low on fuel.
Forward Analytics, which crunches data for the Wisconsin Counties Association, has quantified the problem. Wisconsin is headed for a situation, by 2030, in which there will be a projected 130,000 fewer workers than the state has today. The study was first reported by the MIlwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The anticipated worker shortage is not a brand new revelation, taking state planners by surprise. For years economists have been warning that Wisconsin is an aging state, and that as the massive Baby Boomer generation retires a serious hole would be left in the workforce.
The coronavirus pandemic drove the point home. Large numbers of older workers decided the time to head home had arrived. There were not enough younger workers to fill the gap. As a result, up and down Main Streets from Superior to Beloit and La Crosse to Milwaukee, it seemed every shopkeeper and manufacturer had “Help Wanted” signs hanging in windows.
It’s a perfect storm. Birth rates are too low to replenish the workforce and, besides, it takes 20 years for a child to transition into a worker. Meanwhile, many of the state’s best and brightest young people for years have exhibited a nasty habit of moving elsewhere. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson once called it a “brain drain.” Likewise, it’s hard to fill a growing workforce need with immigrants when a raging national debate keeps the unwelcome mat out.
Just as alarming, overall, Wisconsin is shedding population. The report shows that 463,000 people moved out of state between 2012 and 2020 while 430,000 moved here, a net decline of 33,000 residents. Hard to grow the workforce when the population is slipping.
So, what to do?
First, acknowledge the issue and get busy. Clearly, this is not a partisan issue. There won’t be a Republican worker shortage or a Democrat worker shortage. Both parties should link arms with private-sector employers and find a grand strategy.
Also, realize the built-in disadvantage. The weather will not attract young people to move here. So the culture must become a priority. Figure out how young people want to live their lives and put plans in place to create those cultural amenities. And it won’t help to constantly be judging young folks because they may choose to live differently than Wisconsin’s traditions.
A clear way to narrow the employee gap would be to persuade older workers to remain on the job a few more years. Doing so would require employers to be more accommodating. Flexible schedules? Fewer hours? More vacation time? Work at home options? Benefits designed to match the needs of an aging workforce? Most of all, stop treating older workers as a liability and value them.
Higher education costs too much. Give students a cost break if they find jobs in Wisconsin. Subsidize loans if they reach certain time plateaus as Wisconsin workers.
Stop insulting immigrants. Instead, mount a recruitment plan to match their skills with available work and bring them into the fold. Make it easier to become a contributing member of Wisconsin’s economy.
Recognize that Wisconsin is not alone. Other states have similar challenges. Not every state can be Florida or Texas or Arizona, sunny magnets for young people eager to build lives and careers. It’s a competitive market. Translated, that means money. Want more young minds for your company? Pay them better than they can find elsewhere.
Here are the stakes. The economy, and companies, can’t grow without sufficient talent. The business climate will suffer unless this problem is solved. States, like companies, are either growing or declining. Right now, Wisconsin is going the wrong direction.
There are strategies to ease and eventually reverse the trend. That requires public and private leaders to stop feuding and start cooperating.
The time is now.