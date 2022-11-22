Inefficient counting processes provide fodder for the lunatic fringe.
Mind you, this is not suggesting anything nefarious went on in the midterm vote counting across America, let alone is it aimed at adding fuel to any nutty conspiracy theory.
Every American will be better off when this chapter of wild lunacy fades into history, replaced by renewed respect for democratic traditions.
Having said that, places like Arizona and Nevada and California seriously need to reassess how they’re doing things.
In state after state—including many that were hotly and closely contested—votes were counted and winners and losers identified effectively in a reasonable amount of time. Wisconsin and Illinois, for example, reported votes relatively quickly and reached decision stages with efficiency except where a race was separated by the slimmest of margins. There are proven systems for reliable recounts and due process if necessary.
Then there are those odd places where vote counting seems to take forever. A vote dump dribbles in here, then there, rinse and repeat. Calling key races moves slower than molasses in winter.
That is fodder for the fringes—always ready and eager to claim wild theories—to try to whip up resentments and suspicions. All coming at a time when rebuilding belief in the American system of free, fair elections and trustworthy governance is crucial.
Let’s repeat: There is no evidence of wrongdoing, no good reason to believe the integrity of elections has been compromised. It’s just ridiculously slow in some places.
This can’t be that hard to fix. Pick a state—almost any state—and it surely was done better.
The men and women who work the polls and count the votes don’t deserve the grief, or worse, they’ve too often experienced. Instead of vitriol or threats, they deserve respect and gratitude. When state systems lack proper efficiency, though, it contributes to more problems for those people working very hard to get it right.
America will try again in 2024. Here’s hoping the slowpoke states clean up their messes.
