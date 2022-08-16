So-called Gableman investigation deserved to die for cause, not for politics.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos finally got it right.
Last Friday he fired the man he hired to investigate allegations of 2020 election impropriety, the bumbling and bombastic former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, calling him “an embarrassment to the state.”
Gableman has been all that, urging the Legislature to decertify the election even though experts say it would be illegal; prattling on about misconduct even though he produced no evidence; wrestling over court orders to preserve and turn over documents under the Public Records Law; engaging in disrespectful courtroom behavior with a judge and opposing counsel; all while burning through more than a million dollars of taxpayer money.
Unfortunately, Vos did not fire Gableman long ago and end his bogus investigation for cause, as he should have done. Instead he fired Gableman three days after Vos barely survived a primary election challenge, in which Gableman had endorsed the speaker’s opponent.
Even putting the kindest spin on it, Vos looks like he canned Gableman as retribution.
It’s been nearly two years since the November 2020 election. Every recount and every court challenge confirmed that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by the relatively narrow margin of just over 20,000 votes. About, by the way, the same margin Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Wisconsin is a 50-50 state. Elections are close.
Yet election deniers like Gableman have continued to throw gas on the fires of doubt. It’s delusional, it’s divisive, and it can be dangerous.
The 2022 midterm election is less than 100 days away. Shortly thereafter, candidates will begin running in earnest for 2024 elections, including the White House race. The state and country should be looking forward, not backward, for the purpose of solving the problems of today and tomorrow.
As for Robin Vos, sending Gableman packing is a good thing. But the way he did it? That’s petty, not courageous or statesmanlike.
