Senator is right, and polls show Wisconsin politicians are out of step.
Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has it just right.
Which makes him an unlikely ally for those who have been saying for years Wisconsin should allow the people to weigh in definitively on some of the state’s most contentious issues.
Johnson’s comments came in relation to where Wisconsin stands in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which voided 50 years of abortion rights for women established in 1973’a Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs ruling threw the question back to the 50 states. In Wisconsin that meant, absent any legislative updates, that an 1849 law went back into effect.
“I’ve said about the 1849 law, it doesn’t include the exceptions,” Johnson told an interviewer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, referring to the lack of choice even in instances where pregnancy occurs due to rape or incest. “I would at minimum want it updated for that.”
He went on to say, “My recommendation would be a referendum. We really ought to poll the citizens. And I’d rather do it through a direct referendum.”
Agreed.
And there’s very little doubt how a vote by the people would turn out. In a release a few days ago, the respected Marquette University Law School Poll found 63% of respondents in Wisconsin did not want Roe overturned at all. Support was particularly strong among independents and Democrats, but nearly one in three Republicans said overturning Roe was wrong.
When it comes to exceptions for rape and incest there’s no contest. Choice in such situations is supported by 96% of Democrats, 83% of independents, and 70% of Republicans.
Clear consensus. So what’s the hold-up?
Wisconsin does not have provisions for a “direct referendum,” as Johnson advocates. The people elect their representatives. Those elected officials make all the decisions. The people are not allowed to take matters into their own hands and go over the politicians’ heads, even if elected officials choose to thumb their noses at the clear will of the electorate.
Doing what Johnson wants would require enactment of a constitutional amendment in Wisconsin. Guess who controls that process? Those same politicians who ignore the people already. Legislators would have to create the language in a joint resolution, then both the Senate and Assembly must pass the measure in two consecutive sessions. Since Republican majority legislators have shown no inclination to create exceptions to the 1849 law, don’t hold your breath waiting for them to empower citizens to take the initiative by a constitutional amendment.
Especially with Wisconsin being one of the most gerrymandered legislative bodies among the 50 states, essentially making it all but impossible for unhappy voters to change the partisan makeup.
So, just give up? Accept that the partisan stranglehold can’t be changed?
There have been broad signs in many states that the abortion issue motivates voters across partisan lines, particularly when restrictions are so extreme that a 12-year-old girl impregnated by her mother’s abusive live-in boyfriend would be required to give birth. Even a gerrymandered majority can be made to feel fear of wrathful voters determined not to be ignored.
Johnson’s fellow Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature could ease the pressure by updating the 1849 law to include reasonable exceptions. Maybe they will. So far, though, there’s no sign of it.
They assume the people are too uninformed, lazy and complacent to press the case. They assume whatever they do—or don’t do—is immaterial at the polls because of gerrymandering and lack of provision for direct referendums.
Are they right? Do the people care enough about whether their representatives truly reflect the citizens’ will? Are there enough people, for example, willing to start a petition drive to gather millions of signatures demanding the right to hold direct referendums?
Johnson is right on his point, but it goes beyond abortion exceptions. The ability to force a direct referendum also could give the people the ability to set term limits, to prohibit partisan gerrymandering and more.
Want politicians to have a healthy fear of voters again? That would get it done.