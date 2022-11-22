Support our community by joining celebrations and keeping dollars here.
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted a lot of things, and one of those was the pure joy of the community coming together in large numbers to celebrate the holiday spirit.
Beloit’s Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to its traditional format this year, a happening worth celebrating with a big turnout. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday in the downtown area. First National Bank Plaza at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue will host live music beginning at 5. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 6 for the tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus will take up residence at Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts, 400 E. Grand Ave., at 7 where young and old alike can get pictures for Christmas keepsakes.
The parade is scheduled to kick off at 6:15, from Third Street through the heart of the downtown district to Horace White Park. The Downtown Beloit Association coordinates the festivities.
It’s a sad fact of the times, but after the Waukesha parade incident months ago officials want to assure parade-goers that a stalwart security plan is in place. Serious precautions and police presence will be visible to make sure it’s an uninterrupted evening of fun for all.
Every decent person wishes that kind of effort wasn’t necessary. And every decent person should be thankful authorities are doing it. When you see the good people providing security, tell them thanks.
Here’s a final thought, as the parade festivities kick off the traditional holiday season and the biggest shopping spree of the year.
Keep it local, wherever possible. Dollars earned in the community and spent in the community provide jobs for friends and neighbors and profits for local vendors. Your willingness to shop local first improves the community now and into the future.
Invest in Beloit before taking your hard-earned cash out of town to support another community’s economy. It’s a simple concept that works for everybody.
