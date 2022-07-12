Yes, it’s old-fashioned, but local control by elected officials is preferable.
Here’s a word the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as presently constituted, is not likely to inspire: consistency.
Consider:
Last week the court narrowly ruled that local health officers have the authority, all by themselves, to order broad changes within society to slow the spread of contagious diseases. The Dane County case involved coronavirus mask mandates, limits for indoor gatherings and school closures. Under the ruling there’s no need for consultation or approval of local governing bodies. The decision suggests governing bodies can fire the health officer as a remedy for overreach.
At the height of the pandemic the court upheld Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order to limit spread of the virus.
Then again, the court ruled Evers did not have the authority to order the wearing of masks or limiting gatherings.
If you’re confused, so are we. The top state official can do this but not that. City councils and county boards may be peripheral players. And health officials can do pretty much whatever they want.
The remedy, one might assume, would be for state legislators to revisit the statutes and clarify matters.
Yet in recent years Wisconsin has experienced chaos as legislators deployed a heavy hand to impose their will with little regard for what local authorities, or even the people, might prefer.
At the risk of seeming old-fashioned, what’s needed here is a strong dose of something most people once believed in—local control.
The default position should follow the notion that government closest to the people is the most responsive government. It’s not advisable to vest too much authority in any unelected office-holder. Elected local bodies should fill the key role in a crisis. If the people disagree, they can vote out office-holders or even recall them.
The court has made a muddle of things. It’s sad the Legislature can’t be trusted to fix it by cementing local control.