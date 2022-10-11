Refusing to recognize election outcomes and authority is flatly wrong.
Embarrassingly for Wisconsin, it has been widely noted that a member of the state’s Natural Resources Board refused to step down when his term expired last year strictly for partisan reasons.
Fred Prehn, appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, thumbed his nose at election results after Democrat Tony Evers defeated Walker in 2018. Because the Republican-controlled Senate refused to take up Evers’ nominee to replace Prehn as his term expired, that loophole in the law allowed him to stay put and thwart the new governor’s ability to recast the board’s direction.
Now the Associated Press reports the Prehn situation is not isolated. Terms for the Wisconsin Technical College System Board expired more than a year ago, but three Walker appointees have refused to leave as the Senate declined to consider Evers’ replacements.
The AP also reports several dozen Evers appointees are stuck in limbo as the Senate refuses to consider confirmation. Among those governing bodies is the UW System’s Board of Regents.
Even some of Evers’ cabinet appointees continue to serve as “secretary-designate” because the Senate has chosen not to consider confirmations.
There’s only one way to assess this tactic. It amounts to a refusal to accept the results of an election with orderly transfers of authority.
The precedent has been set. When Democrats control legislative bodies—and some day they will; cycles change—expect them to retaliate by ignoring a Republican governor’s appointees.
That, of course, would be just as wrong. Unfortunately, it’s what happens when partisans elevate pure power over questions of right versus wrong.
Politicians of both sides should show full respect for the people’s decisions made at the ballot box. For most of America’s history that was neither controversial nor questioned. Times surely have changed, and not for the better.