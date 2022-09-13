Illinois experiment is risky, but Wisconsin is also struggling.
Money is a distinct advantage, in almost every situation, for those who have it.
But is it a solid predictor of whether any given accused criminal is likely to show up for trial, let alone whether a person poses a further risk to society?
Next year, in Illinois, a controversial criminal justice reform is scheduled to take effect. As of Jan. 1, 2023 cash bail will be eliminated. Instead, judges will be tasked with determining whether a defendant is a risk, and can determine whether to keep them locked up.
The law also will curtail authority to arrest some suspects for certain more minor offenses. Instead, authorities are to issue tickets similar to traffic offenses.
Critics of the reform argue that it may pose higher risks for law-abiding citizens, by making it easier for accused suspects to rotate out of custody and back onto the streets. Supporters say it corrects a serious flaw in the cash bail system that, in practice, allows defendants with big bank accounts to walk free while poorer suspects are warehoused in jail.
Let’s start with a primer on the concept of bail. In most instances bail exists legally to assure a suspect shows up for the next court proceeding rather than running away. Taking into account whether a given suspect poses a risk to re-offend may or may not be part of the process.
Consider the shocking case in Wisconsin, in which a man stands accused of driving through a parade in Waukesha, killing six and injuring dozens. Darrell Brooks had been out of jail five days, after posting $1,000 bail, before he allegedly drove through the parade. After the fact, it was shown that Brooks should have been considered high risk because of previous convictions and charges, along with concerns over untreated issues.
Here’s the problem. When the low bail was considered neither the prosecutor nor the court had been given access to that risk assessment. The bail consideration hinged on whether a $1,000 post should have been sufficient to assure Brooks would return for the next court date.
So it appears there are at least two very big questions worth considering when it comes to reforming the way determinations are made about which accused offenders should be behind bars.
One, should the simple fact that Individual A has a big bank account while Individual B is broke determine that the former goes free awaiting trial while the latter is locked up?
Two, if cash bail is curtailed or eliminated and replaced by judicial risk assessment to determine who stays in jail, is the system really prepared to dig in deep enough and quickly enough to assure mistakes or miscommunication—like in the Brooks case—do not happen?
A fair assessment likely would find the answer to the first question is no, and the answer to the second question is also no.
Illinois will become something of a guinea pig next year when the new law takes effect. Many law enforcement authorities remain concerned, worried that mistakes will be made by judges who may not have all the information, and also by restrictions on police making arrests in some situations. For example, when does trespassing—which in 2023 will become just a ticketing offense—amount to harassment, which could escalate to potential violence?
Expect problems as the new law encounters real life on the streets.
Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the usual polarized political environment has prevented meaningful debate on the deeper issues involved with cash bail. Democrat Gov. Tony Evers has said he’s open to reform, but hasn’t made it a priority. The Republican-controlled Legislature mostly has used the issue as a bludgeon, for example, ripping into Milwaukee County officials for thoroughly blowing the Brooks matter while arguing for higher cash bail provisions. Lost in that argument, obviously, is that a higher bail—say, $10,000—might have kept Brooks locked up but would have failed to protect society against someone with a similar past but a bigger bank account.
As Illinois shifts into a risky experiment, Wisconsin almost certainly will do nothing because of its partisan political paralysis.
Neither approach should put citizens in a comfort zone. There are no simple answers. Unfortunately, both politicians and the people tend to be impatient with complexities.