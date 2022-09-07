Virtual learning turned out to be a failure for students, community.
The news on the nation’s elementary school math and reading scores is predictable, painful and demands the strongest possible response.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress—the nation’s report card—examined scores just preceding the pandemic and from two years later. Math scores for fourth graders dropped a full seven points and reading scores five points, falling to 30-year lows.
Schools closed across much of America—including the Stateline Area—when the pandemic hit, then trickled back into session over the coming months as local boards of education made those decisions. Some schools returned relatively quickly. Others stayed shut for in-person learning far too long. The School District of Beloit, regrettably, falls into the latter category.
Yes, schools tried to use virtual learning to compensate, but it turned out to be a poor substitute. Some kids did the work. Too many fell through the cracks. At particular disadvantage were the already at-risk students who may have struggled with proper internet access, weak motivation and lack of encouragement at home.
There are two glaring lessons in these numbers.
First, there’s no substitute for in-person instruction. Even accepting that local boards were navigating uncharted waters, the excessive delay in returning kids to classrooms will have a long-lasting impact.
Second, districts like Beloit must be committed to the most rigorous remedial work to make up for as much damage as possible. Keep an eye on the state’s test scores to measure whether the district has made that commitment.