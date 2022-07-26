Real election reform could empower people by limiting radicals’ influence.
Like the old saying goes, insisting on doing things the same way while expecting a different result is the definition of insanity.
So let’s think about how primary elections are done in America.
Nearly everywhere, primary elections are defined by party affiliation. There are variations, from closed primaries to open primaries to partially open or closed and so on. The common element, though, is a stranglehold on the process by the two major American political parties.
If there’s one political point the parties agree on, it’s that elections should cater to the ideological structure to keep voters from straying off the partisan reservations.
A handful of states do it differently. In California and Washington primaries use a “top two” format, in which all candidates run on a common primary ballot and the top two vote-getters proceed to the general election. And, yes, that does mean it could be two Democrats or two Republicans. Or a candidate representing the Libertarian Party, Green Party or some other outfit could advance. Unlikely, perhaps, but possible.
Other states rely on a 50% or runoff concept, to assure general election candidates strive for majority appeal.
In a few weeks Wisconsin will hold its partisan primary election. Since chronic low turnout marks these as base-dominated votes, with gerrymandered legislative districts it’s all but assured the most hardline Democrat and Republican candidates will be nominated. That all but assures deeply polarized politics will continue. The process favors it.
The middle has not been so much hollowed out as it has been fenced out. Gerrymandering and traditional primary systems keep power in the hands of the party bases to the detriment of people who may hold more moderate views, the very people who conceivably could elect representatives willing to work together toward common interests.
Among partisans there has been plenty of talk about election reform, but the favored kind is engineered to lock in even more advantages. The people should favor election reforms of a different sort—to empower voters more than parties. Ask those running for office where they stand.
