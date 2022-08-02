Summer is coming to an end. School will start soon. For adults, our first class will be civics, and there will be a quiz—the Wisconsin Aug. 9 primary election.
My father, Richard Bates, a decorated World War II veteran, taught civics to me and hundreds of other students at Baraboo High School. We learned about the American experiment in democracy and how for over 200 years our leaders have accepted the will of the people in elections. We the people have always been able to count on the peaceful transition of power in this country. the belief in our democracy led me to become a layer and eventually to run for judge in Rock County.
My father passed away in January 2020. He missed the 2020 election and events of Jan. 6. Dad would have been shocked. He could never have imagined that we would forget the civics lessons we were taught.
Now we need to relearn them.
We need to relearn that our democracy is fragile when candidates lie. We need to relearn that democracy is fragile when parties put winning above truth. We need to relearn that a peaceful transition of power cannot be taken for granted.
Former President Donald Trump lied about winning the 2020 election. Then Trump tried to interfere with the peaceful transition of power.
How do we know this? Since the 2020 election recounts did not find fraud in the election. Audits did not find any fraud in the election. The courts did not find fraud in the election. U.S. Attorney General William Barr did not find fraud in the election and he told President Trump that he had lost. In Wisconsin, former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has spent about $900,000 of our tax dollars and he has not found any fraud.
We have learned that our elections are fair.
Still, almost two years later, Trump and the party he controls continue to lie and claim that he won. The former President is endorsing candidates who are willing to repeat his election lie, candidates across the country and here in Wisconsin.
It is now time to pick each party’s candidates for the Wisconsin November elections for Congress, Governor, the Legislature and other state offices. This is where the civics quiz comes in. First question: Are you going to vote? if so, congratulations, you are doing your civic duty to choose candidates who will lead your party in the November election.
If you choose to vote in the Republican primary, there is a second question. Will you vote for a candidate who continues to say that President Trump won the 2020 election? These candidates are lying about the last election and trying to use the lie for their own profit in this election. Liars cannot be leaders and they should be disqualified by you as you consider their candidacies. You may like how a candidate stands on issues of abortion, inflation, control of our borders, education or taxes; but if you vote for a person still telling the lie that former President Trump won the 2020 election, you fail the civics quiz and our republic is still in danger.
Dad taught us that America is worth fighting for and that the truth matters.