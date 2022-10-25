With incumbent not running, two newcomers offer voters a choice.
For the first time in more than a decade, voters in Wisconsin’s 31st Assembly District will not have Amy Loudenbeck on the ballot. She is giving up her seat in order to run for Wisconsin’s Secretary of State post.
The contest this year is between Republican Ellen Schutt and Democrat Brienne Brown. Voters will decide on Nov. 8 which of the two will go to Madison for a two-year term.
Schutt is 26 years old, a graduate of Darien-Delavan High School, and lives with her husband in Clinton. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in political science at UW-Madison and has worked in the Legislature ever since, first serving as an assistant to Loudenbeck before catching on more recently with Rep. Tony Kurtz. She also interned for former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Brown, 49, was born in Germany and calls herself a “military brat,” having lived in various places where her family was stationed. She went to graduate school in public health, and is an instructor at UW-Whitewater. She and her family have lived in Whitewater for 10 years, where she is serving her second term on the city council. She also operates her small business teaching yoga and meditation.
Schutt highlights her roots in the area, having grown up on a Walworth County farm. She also cites her proximity to government operations working with legislators, including watching how the powerful Joint Finance committee works in building the state budget. The lesson she learned, she says, was about the strong need to assure tax dollars are spent wisely.
While acknowledging the deep polarization in the Legislature on hot-button political issues, she believes there’s room for some bipartisanship on less contentious topics. She takes a more moderate position than some in her party on abortion rights, calling for exceptions in cases of rape, incest and health of the mother. Schutt says Republicans should strive to be a big-tent party, with room for differing views. She favors reforming the Wisconsin Elections Commission rather than disbanding it and giving authority to a partisan office, as Loudenbeck has advocated. She says Biden won and Trump lost in 2020, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was justified in firing Michael Gableman and ending the partisan audit of the election.
Brown calls herself a former Republican, specifically, an “Eisenhower Republican.” Brown says she’s running because people need a voice and want to be heard beyond the partisan camps. She speaks Spanish, and cites her experiences living outside the country as a plus in reaching out to people across the district.
Experience is what separates her from her opponent, Brown says, from working in her own business to teaching college students, from serving in elective municipal office to holding seats on nonprofit boards, and serving overseas as a journalist.
On the issues, she believes inflation is a major concern and Wisconsin can do more to help control it. She is a gun owner, but believes the 2nd Amendment’s “well regulated” clause should include better training requirements, red flag laws and prohibiting sales to minors under 18. Brown says police departments are underfunded, and crime rises when there is disinvestment in communities. With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, she says states should codify reasonable abortion rights. She’s for investing in rural broadband access, improving infrastructure and for making the regulatory maze work better for small businesses.
The elephant in the room in this race, and all Wisconsin legislative contests, is the extreme gerrymandering put in place to lock in partisan advantage. In fact, this district has been called the poster child for gerrymandering, assuring Republican Loudenbeck’s seat was all but unchallengeable. The only real question this fall is whether the Republican majority can capture a seat here and a seat there to become veto-proof, even if incumbent Gov. Tony Evers wins a second term. Brown cites the potential for that veto-proof one-party rule as a reason to send her to Madison as a check on the majority.
These are two good candidates. Schutt talks a more moderate and inclusive tone than the caucus she proposes to join in the Assembly. Brown has broader experience, both in terms of work life and outside exposure, including having been elected to office.
That experience gives her the edge. Likewise, preventing a veto-proof Assembly is a worthy consideration. The Beloit Daily News endorses Brienne Brown.