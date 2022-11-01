Stark policy differences separate candidates for congressional seat.
The first thing local voters will notice when they go to cast a ballot for congressional representative on Nov. 8 is that Rep. Mark Pocan is not listed.
Thanks to redistricting Beloit is now in the First Congressional District, not the Second. That means the incumbent is Republican Rep. Bryan Steil of Janesville, not Democrat Rep. Pocan of Madison.
For older voters it’s like deja vu all over again, as the late great Yogi Berra once put it, because for many years Beloit was part of the First and it could be a swing district. Prominent names include the late Democrat Les Aspin. who held the seat from 1971 to 1993, and Republican Paul Ryan, who served from 1998 to 2019.
Steil is seeking his third term. He is opposed by Democrat Ann Roe, also of Janesville.
Perhaps as befits these deeply polarized times, differences between the two candidates are stark. Steil’s record is strongly conservative across the board, including having an A- rating by the National Rifle Association. Roe, on the other hand, takes positions generally associated with the strongly liberal wing of her party.
Here are some key issues and where the candidates stand, as ascertained during interviews with the Beloit Daily News:
- Abortion—Steil says he is pro-life and supports leaving policy to states, with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. Roe is pro-choice and says decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor, not by politicians.
- Inflation, taxing and spending—Steil blames the Biden administration for over-spending and firing up inflation, saying further coronavirus relief bills after the initial program (passed during the Trump term) were unneeded. He says “spending is completely broken,” under both political parties, and advocates spending and taxing restraint. Roe supports more funding to help small businesses, education, access to public healthcare options and other priorities, and favors higher taxes on billionaires to find the money.
- Crime—Steil says supporting law enforcement and growing the economy to make good jobs more accessible can make streets safer. Roe says Steil votes against the need to invest in the district, and supports better resources for not only law enforcement, but also social services and mental health programs.
- Guns—Steil has voted against enhanced background checks and banning assault-style weapons. Roe says hers is a gun-owning household, but she supports control measures such as better background checks and red flag laws.
- Immigration—Steil voted against codifying the Dream Act, but acknowledges the immigration system is broken and needs to be fixed. He says he is actively reaching out to the Hispanic community. Roe says Dreamers should have a path to citizenship and agrees the system is broken and requires solutions. Her goal, she says, is to “serve without judging.”
- School choice—Steil is a strong proponent. Roe says school choice undercuts public education.
- Energy and climate change—Steil says cleaner fuel is the right goal, with an all-of-the-above policy and investment in U.S. independence in the meantime. Roe favors clean energy and accuses oil companies of price gouging.
Both candidates, residing in Janesville, have familiarity with Beloit and this region.
Steil, with a law degree from UW-Madison, previously worked nine years in Beloit for Regal. Earlier, he worked one year in Ryan’s congressional office. He has been actively campaigning in his new district territory.
Roe has a Master’s degree from Northeastern University in Boston, and taught marketing at UW-Whitewater for 20 years. She served three years as executive director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra in the mid-1990s. She says she is actively campaigning in the Beloit area. She has not held elective office previously.
Beyond the clear left-right policy differences, it’s worth noting that Steil has the experience edge and is becoming a rising star in the party likely to take over the majority in the House of Representatives. He’s a solid worker, has hit Beloit’s streets hard, and vows to keep doing so with an active regular presence if he wins a third term.
This is important. Steil is not an election denier and distances himself from the crazier claims by the fringe elements of the right. He shows no hesitation in saying Trump lost and Biden won Wisconsin in 2020.
Brian Steil has earned a third term. The Beloit Daily News endorses his re-election.