Departing manager scored successes, deserves well wishes in her new role.
When the week comes to an end Beloit officially will say goodbye to City Manager Lori Curtis Luther, who has held the job the past seven years.
For the most part, it has been a successful tenure. The community has continued to prosper economically, with the record showing sustained growth in development projects and employment opportunities. The housing market, long moribund, heated up for both existing homes and new construction. The long-awaited Ho-Chunk gaming complex received federal and state approval and is moving toward ground-breaking. During the most challenging period Luther partnered with other key organizations, such as Beloit Health System, to shepherd the community through the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Certainly, no top official in any government role moves through the years without ruffling a few feathers. Luther is not an exception to that rule. Notably, she sparked controversy during the hiring of former Police Chief David Zibolski, but in the longer term it turned out to be a good decision. Likewise, Luther sometimes appeared to rule City Hall with a particularly heavy hand generating an undercurrent of employee dissatisfaction in certain areas. She could be obsessive about controlling messaging, making it difficult to penetrate the wall of official talking points.
Maybe it’s good to remember the wise words of the former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz: “You’re never as good as everyone tells you when you win, and you’re never as bad as they say when you lose.”
On balance, Luther’s time in Beloit has been marked by more wins than losses.
In an interview with the Beloit Daily News, Luther said she and her family will miss the people of Beloit most of all. That’s not surprising, and it’s a common refrain heard when folks from all walks of life move on. Beloit is a friendly town, and one that offers old-timers and newcomers alike a long list of public events and festivals to mix and make friends. It’s a community that knows how to roll up its sleeves and work together toward common goals. In fact, much of the improvement realized in Beloit over the past 30 years has been due to the city’s unique methods of bootstrapping. People saw needs and worked to meet them, from the wealthy and influential to the hard-working folks who volunteer their time and efforts in worthy causes.
A city manager’s job includes working with all those people of goodwill to enhance opportunities for success, and Luther has been visible and enthusiastic in that role. Under her leadership City Hall has been a willing and capable partner with the private sector to promote positive change.
Luther’s last day is Friday, after which she will become city manager in Overland Park, Kansas. It’s a homecoming of sorts, because she was raised in Olathe, Kansas. Her husband, Chris, who has contributed to a better Beloit in his own way as an educator, has secured a position teaching science at Overland Park’s high school.
It’s safe to say most people in Beloit thank the Luthers for their service and wish them well in their new endeavors. In most ways, Beloit is better today than it was when the Luthers arrived.
Obviously, Luther’s successor will have plenty of work left to do. At the top of the list should be concern over street violence. Like so many other places, Beloit is enduring an increase in gun incidents. While it’s true this remains a relatively safe community, there are pockets of violent activity that threaten to create an outsize negative influence, not only on security but also on Beloit’s reputation. Whoever follows Luther must make safer streets the number one priority.
Likewise, continuing to bolster Beloit’s curb appeal is important, especially with finding ways to bring improvements to inner city neighborhoods and the housing stock. It’s not enough to polish the central commercial core and attract new housing around the periphery. More attention must be focused on the inner city.
City managers have no official role in guiding education. Still, a new manager needs to know it’s important to be a partner for change in Beloit’s lagging school district. There are ways to be helpful.
As Luther departs, longtime City Attorney Elizabeth Krueger has been appointed interim manager. She has played a role in most major decisions within the city going on two decades. Beloit can be confident a competent individual is in place leading up to the eventual transition.
Seven years have passed quickly, but it’s also worth noting that it’s fairly unusual for top government officials to stay that long. For example, over that period several Beloit school superintendents have come and gone. We’re not quite sure why short tenures have become the norm, but let’s hope City Council keeps in mind that hiring a manager likely to stick around awhile is preferable.
Meanwhile, best wishes to Lori Curtis Luther as she takes on new challenges in Kansas. Thanks for your work on behalf of Beloiters.