Take a hard look inside the organizations for new leadership.
It’s just a coincidence that both Beloit and Janesville are in varying stages of working to replace city managers.
Lori Curtis Luther left Beloit in August for a similar job in Kansas, after seven years on the job. Mark Freitag will assume a position in Colorado, after nine years in Janesville.
Beloit is a bit ahead in the process to find a replacement. The search firm hired to ferret out qualified candidates has done a sounding of the community and is looking for applicants. Janesville is picking its search firm and soon will move the process into a higher gear.
It’s worth noting that Luther and Freitag stayed on the job longer than most in Beloit and Janesville, respectively. Both made substantial contributions to their communities and deserve well wishes as they move on to new challenges.
Beloit appointed its longtime city attorney and deputy city manager, Elizabeth Krueger, to temporarily fill the role as the selection process continues. Janesville has chosen its police chief, David Moore, as acting city manager.
Let’s make clear there’s no intention here to recommend either of the interim managers to fill the role permanently. Likewise, there’s no intention to broadly discourage the hiring of outside candidates that may be brought forward by the search firms.
Still, it makes sense to take a hard look inside the municipal organizations for individuals with local ties who may have what it takes to move up.
After all, insiders already have been grappling with significant issues within the community. They likely are well connected and have forged working relationships with key players across a wide spectrum of society. They probably have a good understanding of what stakeholders want to see happen.
By definition, outside candidates must learn all that and more. Not impossible. But slower.
History suggests outside search firms tend to bring outside candidates to the table. That’s not a bad thing. The desired outcome is to find the best possible person.
The point: Don’t forget to look in-house. The strongest candidates could be individuals who are already here, who are invested in the communities, who bring existing knowledge and relationships within the market, and who are capable and ready to take on a new assignment.
