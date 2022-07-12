Negotiators have a chance to be builders or barriers. Choose wisely.
The old saying that one is either going forward or going backwards applies to communities as well as companies and careers.
In recent years Beloit has been going forward, with the latest evidence set forth in an annual report issued by City Hall. The report contains a litany of impressive achievements ranging from the private sector to civic organizations to individual residents.
There are the familiar projects, such as construction of the beautiful ABC Supply Stadium along the riverfront in downtown Beloit. It’s a $35 million showplace that attracts tens of thousands to Beloit over the season.
The report also cites construction of the Joel Barrett Stateline Boys and Girls Club on Maple Avenue, the Lincoln Academy on Henry Avenue and projects within the Gateway Business Park.
Perhaps most impressive, in an historic sense, is the robust growth in the city’s housing stock. Housing construction was creeping toward 200 units in 2021. Folks who monitor such things easily will recall many years when new housing units could be counted on the fingers of one hand.
Robust demand has been driving the growth in residential housing, along with strong appreciation in prices for existing homes. It’s been a long time since Beloit could call itself a “hot market” for housing, but the term applies today.
That’s important for many reasons. It holds the promise of moving the city off its relatively stalled population number, toward becoming a place where more people want to live. It fills a need for more upscale housing to attract potential residents who previously looked elsewhere, even after finding jobs in Beloit. It builds the tax base and supports services. It puts a positive spin on the city’s reputation and promotes pride.
Beloit’s residency figures have not kept pace with economic growth and that needs to change. For example, the report notes the Gateway Business Park over the past 20 years has witnessed $264 million in investment and creation of 2,800 jobs. More attractive housing options could be a catalyst to turning employment growth into residents.
Those factors and more come into play with efforts to resolve differences between the City of Beloit and the Town of Turtle over boundary issues. Keep in mind the Gateway Business Park wouldn’t exist without previous successful efforts to collaborate between the two jurisdictions.
There’s a clear record of what can happen when neighbors work together to embrace the best interests of all parties. It’s possible to create necessary room to grow while still respecting territorial integrity.
The kind of growth and success illustrated in the city’s report is but a chapter in a broader story, one whose most pressing purpose is to provide opportunities for the sons and daughters of tomorrow. Beloit and Turtle negotiators have a critical role in making that happen.