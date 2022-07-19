With short attention spans chasing too many shiny objects, the past should be a bridge to the future.
The modern world constantly implores people to be forward-looking.
Let us differ, just a smidgen, and suggest the importance of looking back.
What is history? Why does it matter?
“We are not makers of history. We are made by history.”—Martin Luther King
“If you don’t know history, then you don’t know anything. You are a leaf that doesn’t know it is part of a tree.”—Michael Crichton
“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”—George Orwell
“To be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to remain always a child.”—Cicero
“The farther backward you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see.”—Winston Churchill
In anticipation of the resumption of Beloit’s History Walk, we encourage readers to join John Sabaka from 9-11 a.m. July 23. The event will take participants on an extended hike from City Hall through the commercial core, for storytelling about Beloit’s interesting past. The event is sponsored by the Beloit Historical Society, the Downtown Beloit Association and the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.
Even more, let’s hope the event sparks people’s interest to learn more about their community, their state, their country and the wide world around them. Few subjects are more fascinating than history. People did not just pop up fully formed into modern times. People arrived here by a meandering path replete with victories and defeats, strengths and weaknesses, large and small. The rest of us stand on the shoulders of those who came before.
Learn more. It will make you a better person.
