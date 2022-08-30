Beloit schools’ discussion can be used to provide purpose for performance.
In a better world there would be no need for discussions about the appropriate classroom performance for student-athletes to be eligible for participation in school sports programs.
The word student comes first for a reason. The purpose of school is to gain knowledge necessary to become a functioning adult. The purpose of athletics also is to gain knowledge, about teamwork and how to compete in a meritocracy.
There are two takeaways in those sentences. First, failure to absorb enough academic knowledge can doom a person’s future before it starts. Second, the adult world is a meritocracy, where those who can compete successfully thrive and those who can’t fall behind.
For those reasons the temptation is to keep it simple and advocate for higher academic standards in order to play school sports—to treat it as a privilege, not a right for the physically gifted.
Unfortunately, life is not simple. Not when one is 15. Or 30. Or 60.
For some kids, making a team can be the difference between blowing off school or trying to do at least enough to remain eligible. Not for all student-athletes by any stretch, but for some.
Finding the right balance matters. If teams can be used to enhance student engagement for the at-risk population, that’s a good thing. It can make the difference for marginal students, and help give them a better shot at a sound future.
Society benefits, too. Kids who implode their lives early are on a collision course for social pathologies. One way or another, the greater society will have to cope with them for a very long time.
Look, we’re not saying all student-athletes should have to do is show up on game day. At a minimum, they should have to be passing every class at regular intervals. The specifics matter less than the mission, which is to give marginal kids a reason to show up and do the work.
There’s still a lesson there: To get what you want, you have to earn it.