Bill to return key component of open records policy should pass.
Advocates for transparency and accountability in government should get behind a bill proposed last week by two Wisconsin legislators, Rep. Todd Novak and Sen. Duey Stroebel, both Republicans.
The measure is intended to thwart a wrongheaded Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that opened the door for shenanigans by government authorities bent on secrecy. By a 4-3 vote last year the conservative court majority declared that if a government authority decided to release records after a lawsuit had been filed but no court ruling on the merits had been made, the records requester likely could not be awarded attorney’s fees.
Think about it. The chilling effect for requesters is clear. So is the opportunity for bad behavior by government officials. Simply by stalling, officials could saddle requesters with high legal bills. How many would risk it?
The Novak-Stroebel effort, essentially, would restore a policy favoring openness. If a requester is denied records and sues, and the agency turns over documents late to avoid further action, a court could award fees by finding the suit played a role in the release.
Wisconsin’s Public Records Law has been a model for the nation. The high court’s ruling jeopardized a long tradition of openness. The people need transparency to fully participate in democracy and make sound decisions at the polls.
Novak and Stroebel are stepping up to support good government. They deserve praise, and the bill deserves to pass.