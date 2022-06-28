Post-Roe, abortion will be a major issue this November in Wisconsin.
And just like that the November election changed dramatically.
With the United States Supreme Court decision to repudiate Roe v. Wade the issue of abortion lands squarely in the hands of 50 state legislatures and governors.
In Illinois, nothing changes. Unless there’s a possibility of building an abortion clinic at the state line. It happened with a marijuana dispensary.
Wisconsin is another matter. It appears, in a post-Roe climate, Wisconsin reverts to an 1849 law that bans abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger. No other exceptions, not even for rape or incest.
In this fall’s governor race, incumbent Democrat Tony Evers is a longtime abortion rights advocate. Over the weekend he pledged to grant clemency to doctors who perform abortions and run afoul of the law.
Leading Republican candidates have embraced the 1849 no-exceptions prohibition.
The gerrymandered Legislature is certain to remain in Republican hands, closing off any path to abortion rights codification.
Meanwhile, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas raised the stakes by specifically referencing and recommending other case law be reconsidered by the court. The cases he identified established rights to contraception, consensual sex between adults, and same-sex marriage. It will be a major surprise if some states miss that cue to set up test cases aimed at reaching the highest court.
Moral of the story: Whether the justices intended it or not, their decision placed abortion and perhaps other rights on the ballot in November. The decision-making now fully rests with all candidates for legislative seats and governor, in each of the 50 states. Wisconsin’s elections appear to matter more than most. For candidates in state races, that makes the room feel much hotter today.