It’s wishful thinking to believe the community is ready to raise school taxes.
The School District of Beloit Board of Education is looking at a budget deficit of $4.4 million next year and has called for discussions about asking voters for more money with a spring referendum.
The district has been dodging a time of reckoning through a combination of federal emergency assistance and by siphoning off its fund balance. Readers will recall that Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson recently set forth the economic challenge in stark terms, essentially telling board members the district is broke.
The district didn’t get there by accident. It’s been bleeding students by the hundreds—along with massive chunks of state aid—every year. Families dissatisfied with the district have voted with their students’ feet, shifting kids elsewhere through open public enrollment, voucher schools and the charter Lincoln Academy.
Meanwhile, boards have been loath to make the tough choices as revenue took the hit, by reducing staff, closing schools or reconfiguring class structures.
On top of that, academic performance measured by test scores consistently has the Beloit district running near the bottom in Wisconsin.
It’s delusional for board members to believe voting taxpayers will be eager to reward that record.
Keep in mind, though, that Beloit citizens have been exceptionally supportive of their public school system over the decades. Time after time, citizens have stepped up to pour millions into building projects and initiatives to improve the district.
This time, though, it’s highly doubtful just placing the ask on a ballot will do.
Voters first need to see change. They need to see the board tackle the hard questions and make the difficult decisions. Right-size the district. Demonstrate an understanding for living within the means.
Then, voters might be persuadable. But don’t expect millions more just to support the status quo.