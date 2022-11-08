Better effort required to shift Wisconsin’s low standing on race gap.
It’s not new, which in a very real sense makes the sting that much worse.
Better effort required to shift Wisconsin’s low standing on race gap.
It’s not new, which in a very real sense makes the sting that much worse.
If one were asked which state had the worst achievement gap between White and Black students, the likely response might be Mississippi or Alabama. Maybe Arkansas, or Kentucky.
It’s Wisconsin. Again.
Between January and March 2022, scores were sampled in all 50 states. Fourth- and eighth-graders were tested in reading and math. The U.S. Department of Education compiles the data, which is commonly referred to as the “Nation’s Report Card.”
Overall, Wisconsin students perform above the national average. That’s something to celebrate.
Not surprisingly, overall scores across America declined post-pandemic. The notion that kids would do well with virtual learning did not pan out. America has lots of ground to make up.
Not as much in Wisconsin, at least. While scores here did decline, the drop was less than most states recorded.
In that scenario, though, the continuing race gap in Wisconsin stands out. It is not only unacceptable, it’s embarrassing. Wisconsin long has prided itself on its commitment to education and social values, so these findings run contrary to the state’s traditions.
And the continuing nature of the gap suggests state and local education authorities are not taking the matter seriously enough. If they were, scores would improve. Or Wisconsin needs different authorities at all levels.
Obviously, this is a hyper-local concern since Beloit is one of Wisconsin’s most diverse communities. The race gap in scores is well documented here as well.
The long term consequences of failing to create change could not be more calamitous. Education equals opportunity. Success in life follows preparation in school. Societal breakdown is predictable when vast numbers of citizens are not ready to become functioning, productive adults.
Is this kind of academic lack of performance shorthand for Wisconsin being racist?
No.
But failure to mount an all-out effort to first ease and then erase the gap means Wisconsin is derelict in its duty to serve all citizens equally. That won’t do.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.