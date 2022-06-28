Evidence of declining interest in summer jobs deserves parental response.
The news is not particularly surprising. Municipal swimming pools are having trouble with staffing, keeping some closed and for others limiting hours. Similar situations cause problems at restaurants, shops and hot summer tourism destinations.
But it’s more than a simple continuation of the workforce shortage experienced across America as the nation has emerged from pandemic restrictions. Broad swaths of the economy have experienced an inability to hire because of two important factors: (1) Many people who left the workforce, particularly aging Baby Boomers, are not returning; and (2) lower-wage employers are seriously disadvantaged filling jobs when workers can make more elsewhere because of the shortage.
There’s some overlap of such factors that may impact seasonal, part-time employment to a degree. But more significantly, fewer young people are seeking those summer opportunities. Population imbalance is part of it, because people are having fewer children, thus there are fewer available young workers. Lifestyle, though, is a strong determinant.
Youth sports programs not only have grown but have become increasingly demanding, including virtually year-round commitments. Males and females now participate in extensive sports programs with limited time for considering work.
Some parents prefer their kids not become entangled in work commitments, interfering with summer vacation and recreation plans.
And it seems like a safe bet, in this era of constant plug-ins to electronic devices, some kids would rather chat or text or video game than work.
At the risk of sounding hopelessly old fashioned, let us suggest more parents should strongly encourage kids to get off the couch, put down their phones, drop the ball, and go get a summer job.
It doesn’t have to be an either-or proposition. In past generations lots of youngsters flipped burgers, mowed lawns, acted as lifeguards, put up hay or delivered newspapers while still finding plenty of time to play ball and have fun with friends.
Look, the adult world is a tough place—unforgiving, even—a meritocracy where getting ahead means working hard and bringing value to employers. It’s not an easy adjustment for anyone. Earning a paycheck and paying one’s own way in life is a challenging transition from youth to adulthood.
It’s disturbing to learn, for example, the City of Beloit’s applications for summer work dropped nearly in half from 2019 to this year. Meanwhile, burger joints have signs in the window begging for workers at eye-opening pay scales. Even blaming some of it on a pandemic hang-over leaves plenty of room for an apathetic response for jobs that historically attracted strong youth interest.
Experiencing the working world, even in a small way through summer employment, is a stepping stone toward becoming a successful adult. In fact, odds are most of today’s parents did it themselves. Kids will always be kids. They need a nudge.
A job is good for their futures. Mom and dad, grandpa and grandma, help your youngsters see that.