With citizens roiled in controversy, vague political answers won’t do.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck served her safe local district ably for several terms, so it was somewhat surprising this year when she announced she would give up her seat to run for Wisconsin’s secretary of state post.
For years the only attention the office has received from Loudenbeck’s Republican Party has been to strip it of responsibilities. In fact, there has been considerable statewide support—including from this newspaper—to discard this anachronistic constitutional office and disperse what little it does elsewhere.
Longtime Secretary Doug La Follette has seen his work whittled away and his desk moved out of sight, out of mind at the Capitol. Not by his request, but by the Legislature.
Question: Why would anyone want the job?
The answer comes from beyond Wisconsin. In states across the country, after the disputed 2020 presidential election, there are efforts to exert partisan control over the election process. In Wisconsin, the proposal centers around killing the bipartisan Elections Commission—which was created by the Republican-controlled Legislature after it killed the previous nonpartisan board—and assigning authority to the partisan secretary of state office. By the way, nothing has prevented legislators from doing just that months ago but, clearly, any change awaits the November election result. Take it to the bank there will be no follow through toward the authority change if Democrat La Follette manages to hold onto his chair.
Meanwhile, in a recent Associated Press report, Loudenbeck called the Elections Commission a “failed experiment.” The AP reports, though, that Loudenbeck played cagey and vague about exactly what powers she wants and how she might use them. The report says she also has been vague about her views on election fraud and if Joe Biden was legitimately elected, although she did say decertifying Biden’s Wisconsin win “is not an option.”
Considering how hotly contested election procedures are across the country, including Wisconsin, Loudenbeck should give detailed answers about exactly what changes she wants to make, how much authority she wants to be handed, and what she would do with it. And both she and majority legislative leaders should answer this question: Are they committed to enacting those changes if Loudenbeck loses in November?
If the response is anything but a clear “yes,” the next question answers itself.
There is no support intended here for incumbent La Follette. He has been a fixture at the Capitol longer than most can remember, and he’s been relatively competent—or at least harmless—considering the meager duties assigned to the office. The best course of action still would be abolishing the office and assigning remaining duties to the professional departments.
What Loudenbeck and the legislative majority propose, though, is nothing short of securing partisan control of elections. All across America, millions are turning a wary eye toward such plans. Wisconsin should be equally cautious, and it’s Loudenbeck’s obligation to make her case without dodging the hard questions.
The best option remains nonpartisan, to run elections separated from both parties. Why? Because neither can be trusted.