Fixing Social Security and Medicare won’t get any easier with time.
One thing that can be said about two-term Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s re-election bid is that he’s not making it easy for himself.
Conventional wisdom would suggest trying to avoid unforced errors, such as taking highly controversial stands on hot-button issues.
Yet last week, in an interview with a friendly conservative host, Johnson willingly touched what used to be considered a third rail of politics. He said all federal spending—including for Social Security and Medicare—should be discretionary, giving Congress an opportunity to manipulate benefits during annual budget deliberations.
On the Regular Joe Show, hosted by Joe Giganti, Johnson said: “Defense spending has always been discretionary. VA spending is discretionary. What’s mandatory are things like Social Security and Medicare. If you qualify for the entitlement you just get it no matter what the cost.”
A lot of folks might take issue with Johnson calling Social Security and Medicare an “entitlement,” which brings to mind welfare, since workers pay into the program their entire employed lifetime. Most working people and retirees believe those payouts are earned not by entitlement, but by contributions.
And they’re not happy in the knowledge that, over the years, both major political parties have raided the so-called Social Security trust fund when it suited them to finance other priorities.
Even so, Johnson has a point. As it stands the money coming in will not be enough to fully pay for benefits as the years tick by. Much of that is due to demographics. America is becoming an older country, with older folks making up a higher and higher percentage of the population. The balance between working contributors and older recipients has changed, and not for the better from an accounting perspective.
So let’s stipulate what Johnson said and what he did not say. He did say Social Security and Medicare spending—along with every other federal program—should be discretionary, not mandatory. He did not propose any specific approach or support cutting benefits. And after angry pushback, Johnson has tried to delicately walk back his words. Still, one cannot un-say what has been said.
The hard truth is that these programs must be updated and there are only three ways. Bring in more money. Cut benefits. Or put it on America’s credit card.
Reform possibilities, though, are varied. Rates could be raised for workers and employers to bring in more money. The ceiling on taxes could be adjusted. Currently, high earners pay taxes only on the first $147,000. In other words, if a worker makes $50,000 a year the entire amount is taxed. Meanwhile, if the boss makes $1 million a year only the first $147,000 is taxed. Obviously, a lot of earned income goes untaxed each year.
The retirement age for full benefits also could be raised. With America in the midst of a labor shortage it might make sense to incentivize older workers to stay on the job longer. Easing income tax applications for workers who stay in the harness longer also could help.
These are just some of the ways Congress could do a better job of balancing the books for Social Security and Medicare. No doubt, experts in the field could come up with many other solutions.
The rub, though, as usual, is politics.
Meaningful reform—the kind that could stabilize these key programs for older Americans and the working people who contribute—will require Democrats and Republicans to be civil, reason together and identify common ground.
Anybody want to take bets on that?
Older readers may look back to 1983 when two old Irishmen—President Ronald Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill, a Republican and Democrat, respectively—cut a deal that assured solvency in these programs for years. It wasn’t easy, but it got done.
Sure, there were partisan pressures then as there are now. But not nearly as extreme. Both sides realized governing was a worthy goal, that they were not sent to Washington just to poke each other in the rear with a sharp stick every day. The American people benefited from the work Reagan and O’Neill put into reaching agreement.
For the record, Johnson’s idea should be a non-starter. People pay into these programs for a lifetime and should not be left each year to the tender mercies of Congress. The benefits are earned. See that they get paid.
Still, all the status quo will produce is bankruptcy for Social Security and Medicare. Doing nothing is the worst option.
The problem can be fixed, if there are any statesmen like Reagan and O’Neill left in the nation’s capital city.