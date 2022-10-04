Be a patriot. Prepare yourself and make informed decisions during November’s elections.
In a month, voters will go to the polls to elect leaders at the state, local and federal levels. Are you ready?
Over the next few weeks the Beloit Daily News will publish pre-election stories detailing who the candidates are for the various positions and what they propose to do if elected. In some races, on the Opinion page, the newspaper may make recommendations to voters. In others, the paper will advise voters of the stakes and encourage them to think critically before making a selection.
Today’s editorial falls into the latter category, as the newspaper looks at the featured statewide races.
Governor: Democrat incumbent Tony Evers is challenged by Republican nominee Tim Michels. Evers’ background before becoming governor was in education, including multiple terms as the statewide superintendent of public instruction. Michels is a successful businessman seeking to hold state office for the first time.
While Evers runs as a moderate, he has governed from the left. Michels is running from the right, taking strong conservative stands. Thus, the ideological differences between the two are clear.
One consideration may be whether voters prefer a divided government or would rather have one side exercise complete control. Republicans are assured of keeping strong majorities in the Assembly and Senate. A Democrat governor can use the veto as a brake, or a Republican governor can work with legislative majorities to adopt the party’s agenda.
Attorney General: Incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul is challenged by Republican Eric Toney. Kaul is seeking his second term. Toney has been Fond du Lac County’s district attorney.
Considerations for this post are similar to those in the governor’s race. Both are competent public officials with track records suggesting either could do the job.
Voters may ponder whether one-party government or divided government in Wisconsin’s essentially 50-50 state is a consideration.
Secretary of State: Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette is challenged by Republican Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who is giving up her seat in the 31st District to seek the office.
The office has been a sleepy backwater in state government that numerous people on both sides have suggested should be abolished, with duties reassigned to save money. The only real issue in the race is advocacy by Loudenbeck and her Republican colleagues to do away with the state elections commission and give control of running elections to a partisan Secretary of State office-holder.
The proposed reform clearly relates to complaints about whether Wisconsin’s 2020 election was on the up and up. Voters will need to sort that out at the ballot box.
U.S. Senate: Incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is challenged by Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Both candidates are mostly well-known across Wisconsin.
The contest is ideological in nature. Johnson leans hard to the right. Barnes leans hard to the left. As a side note, the winner could be instrumental in determining whether Democrats or Republicans hold the U.S. Senate majority in Washington.
Wisconsin’s other Senate representative, Democrat Tammy Baldwin, is among the body’s more liberal members. Voters may consider delegation balance issues in weighing their options.
Cast your ballot: The most important thing is to remember that American self-government is too critical, and vulnerable, to comfortably leave to the political and donor classes. Elections matter. Complaining after the fact is pointless.
So be prepared to vote. Learn what you can about the candidates. Think about the kind of government you really want, and support the candidate who best represents that view. Try to vote for someone, not against someone.
Choose how to vote, whether by mail, during early voting or at the polls on Election Day. Remember proper photo identification is required. Arrange to have enough time. Plan for a ride if you’ll need it. If you require more information, the good folks at the city clerk’s and county clerk’s office can help.
Remember, this is your chance to make a difference, whether it’s your first time voting or if you’ve been doing it for decades. Your vote counts. Do your part to support American democracy.