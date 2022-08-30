State-by-state approach to fossil fuel policies seems like a roadmap to chaos.
Only the willfully stubborn still question whether climate change is real. Thankfully, with each passing season of extreme weather incidents there are fewer deniers.
There are fewer doubters in southern and western states fleeing record floodwaters.
There are fewer doubters in drought-parched southwestern states, where water is scarce and there are decades-old bodies to prove it as Lake Mead slowly disappears.
More and more people are understanding the time for political posturing and filibustering is over and the time for doing something is here.
Even so, California’s latest action seems over the top. The California Air Resources Board last week voted to mandate that all new cars and light trucks sold must be zero-emission—mostly, that would mean electric—by 2035.
A couple of preliminary observations are worth making. First, the California Air Resources Board is part of the state’s Environmental Protection Agency. It reports directly to the governor’s office. Decision-makers are not elected by the people. Let’s just say that is a really big decision to leave for unelected bureaucrats.
Second, the board was created in 1967 as part of a measure signed into law by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan. It’s doubtful The Gipper saw this coming. Yet it’s also worth remembering that liberals and conservatives used to find plenty of common ground in protecting the environment.
Most of all, there can be a very big gap between what politicians mandate and what the people will accept. In 2012, about 2% of new vehicles sold in California qualified as zero-emissions. By 2018 it was 7%. Recent estimates suggest today’s number is about 16%.
Those trends are good and acceleration should be encouraged. People are buying into the idea of divorcing themselves voluntarily from fossil fuels. High gas prices likely will persuade more buyers. But the hard numbers prove there’s a lot of ground to make up in just 13 years.
It’s likely some enterprising car dealers just across state lines already are seeing dollar signs selling gasoline-powered cars that can be owned but not bought in California.
What this shows, moreover, is the folly of trying to solve something as vast as climate change on a piecemeal basis. The best the United States can do is move as a nation, while encouraging its international partners to join the effort.
It’s often said that what starts in California eventually works its way across the country. Not this time, one may hope.
Fifty different state approaches, driven by the usual political foolishness, surely can be summed up in a single word.
Chaos.
