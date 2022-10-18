Two longtime law enforcement officers will compete for the position.
Rock County voters will pick a new sheriff on Nov. 8. Two candidates want the job.
Curt Fell is running as a Democrat, and Craig Keller is running as an Independent. There is no Republican candidate.
Both men have run clean campaigns and taken their case to the people. Both have solid qualifications to offer, and deserve credit for asking to serve their fellow Rock County citizens.
Fell has worked for the sheriff’s office more than 25 years. If the name sounds familiar it may be because his late father, Terry Fell, formerly held the sheriff position.
Over a long career Curt Fell has been posted in nearly every job the department has to offer. He started at the jail, as a corrections officer, then became a patrol deputy for about 10 years, working the county roads. He has been promoted, first to sergeant and now serves as captain of the Support Services Bureau, working at the command level in the department for the past decade. Part of the job includes budget responsibility, including overseeing the current jail project. Fell’s management role includes financial operations, office records, open records custodianship and fleet management.
He has kept his hand in street operations by serving as commander of the sheriff’s SWAT (special weapons and tactics) team.
He earned a Bachelor’s degree at UW-Whitewater and a Master’s at Cardinal Stritch University. He attended the FBI Academy and also studied in various other programs for special law enforcement skills.
Fell is a Beloiter who cites his broad experience at the department, from corrections to command, as his primary skill set to offer voters.
Craig Keller is from Footville and spent about 18 years with the sheriff’s department before retiring in 2019. Previously, he served in the U.S. Army, three years active duty and five in the reserves. Currently, he’s a self-employed carpenter and does security work on weekends for a private firm.
He holds a two-year Associate degree in criminal justice from Blackhawk Technical College.
Keller presents himself as a savvy “street” officer, serving on the roads as a deputy for more than 12 years after first working in corrections. He says his values are conservative, but he chose to run as an Independent because of the polarization in political parties today.
Keller speaks passionately about the need to communicate through the sheriff’s department in a more effective way, both inside and outside the organization. He vows to get out from behind a desk and be proactive in reaching out to citizens in their communities.
He is an advocate for constitutional carry of firearms, which generally is defined as the legal ability to carry anywhere and anytime without having to obtain a government permit. He also proposes that Rock County should become a “sanctuary county” for firearms, which he says would not allow the federal government to come here and assert jurisdiction on guns.
Those stands may appeal to some voters and turn off others. We leave that for voters’ consideration.
These are two good men but the advantage in education, experience and skills clearly goes to Curt Fell. After a quarter-century at the department working in corrections, patrol, command and operations he’s ready for the job. The learning curve will not be steep. And he’s clearly the man to see the jail project through to completion.
Fell, at 52, is not far from the retirement age for law enforcement officers in Wisconsin, but he tells voters he intends to serve two four-year terms.
The Beloit Daily News endorses Curt Fell for Rock County Sheriff.
By the way, Wisconsin could improve this process by at least making sheriff selection nonpartisan, if not appointive. Neither Fell nor Keller are creatures of the partisan swamp. Yet they’re required to pick a party in order to run under Wisconsin law. That’s dumb and ought to change.