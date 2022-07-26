Using cost strategies to limit citizen access to records is bad governance.
There are many ways government can squeeze people in order to restrict their rights. One way is to scare people away over potential costs.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court—in yet another 4-3 ruling—sent a clear message on that point to government managers. The topic is open records. The barrier is real.
When a government body refuses or slow-walks a legal records request, citizens have the option to take the matter before a judge for resolution. The catch is that lawyers and court proceedings are expensive. Running up thousands of dollars in costs is likely. The saving grace for the people is a fee-shifting provision that has allowed a citizen who prevails substantially in a records case to have legal costs paid by a public body as, essentially, a penalty for not following the law.
The case at hand stemmed from a Waukesha dispute, in which the city refused to release requested documents in a timely fashion. The requester filed suit, but before the matter went before a judge the city released materials. Having already racked up significant costs the requester asked for a fee-shifting order, arguing that the release under legal challenge amounted to substantially prevailing in the case. The trial court said no. An appellate court said yes. Then the Supreme Court reversed. Without a court order, the requester is left with the bill.
Here’s why that matters. How many citizens are willing to risk thousands of dollars if there’s a good chance fee-shifting is effectively off the table? How many citizens can afford that just to see public documents? Is it reasonable to assume at least some government managers will recognize this for what it is, a way to scare off records requests by raising the financial stakes? Is an Open Records Law worth the paper it’s printed on if any given citizen must be willing to risk piles of money? A contest between a common citizen and the resources of government is a mismatch.
By the way, as we’ve often pointed out, the press has no more right to records than any citizen. And the press is limited by financial risk, too.
This is a bad court precedent, posing real-world challenges to the concept of open government. It’s a tool that enables government to act with bad faith over records that clearly should be open, by making requesters fear high costs. But it’s also a choice for records custodians. Leave that tool where it belongs, in the throwaway bag. Choose openness. Citizens deserve it.
