Incumbent, two newcomers compete for seats on governing body.
On April 4, voters will fill two seats on the School District of Beloit Board of Education.
There are three candidates: Amiee Leavy, an incumbent concluding her first term on the board, and first-time challengers Brian Nichols and Ryan McDonough.
It’s a difficult and time-consuming job, inviting scrutiny and criticism, especially in a district facing broad challenges. Like all candidates for public office, these three deserve the community’s respect and appreciation for their willingness to enter the arena.
Leavy is best known of the three, after serving a full term. She is well educated with a bachelor’s degree from Alcorn State University and a master’s from the Ohio State University. She is employed as racial justice director for the Rock County YWCA, providing services and coordinating events pertaining to matters of inclusion, equity and diversity. In an unusual twist, she serves on the school board with her husband, board president Sean Leavy.
She cites accessibility as an asset in dealing with stakeholders inside and outside the school buildings. On key issues, she believes Beloit schools are mostly safe and no more violent than others. She does not object to the concept of school choice, but is critical of dollars leaving the Beloit district for alternative schools. She acknowledges that student achievement needs to improve but favors keeping a focus on being the best district possible, citing advantages such as advanced placement classes along with offerings involving arts and music. She supports the district’s two ballot initiatives to raise money for both operating and capital costs. She expects decisions will be coming on buildings and staffing to reduce costs in light of declining enrollment.
Nichols is semi-retired with a background in business operations and finance, skills he believes would serve him well in dealing with school budgeting and balancing needs. He understands the operating budget is about “needs” while a capital budget is about “wants.” Nichols says the timing of the district’s referendum is not right, and he opposes the ballot questions. He takes the position that the board should have identified plans to reduce costs and adapt to declining enrollment before going to taxpayers for more money. He believes measuring progress on academic performance is critical to creating change. He says school safety is a crucial issue, and believes the code of conduct is not being enforced properly. He favors exit interviews with families leaving the district to get a better handle on why Beloit keeps losing students.
McDonough is a small business owner and Army veteran. The experience, he says, has given him an understanding of how to run an organization and lead people. As reasons behind his candidacy, he cites low academic performance in the district and concerns about school safety and financial problems. He opposes the two tax referendum questions, though he’s open to reconsideration after the district makes some hard decisions on budgeting. He is concerned about declining enrollment and its impact on finances, and thinks there may be opportunities for partnering with alternative institutions, especially if the Beloit district improves its academic standing.
These are three qualified candidates, all of whom offer distinct yet different skill sets.
The standout candidate, in our view, is Brian Nichols. He is thoughtful, articulate and well-reasoned. He insists on fiscal accountability, school safety and gathering better data to address parental reasons for removing their youngsters from the district. The Beloit Daily News endorses Nichols.
Amiee Leavy and Ryan McDonough are quality candidates. The newspaper makes no recommendation. One consideration voters may apply is that Leavy, as the incumbent, represents the status quo while McDonough suggests change. Go to the polls April 4 to make your choices.