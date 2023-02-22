Don’t use the surplus as an excuse for reckless spending.
Politicians never saw a dollar they didn’t want to spend. And don’t fall into the partisan trap. Spending always rises whether Republicans or Democrats are in control. The difference is which cast of cronies gets the goodies.
Today, though, is about the budget proposed by Democrat Gov. Tony Evers. For starters, he wants a 15% increase in K-12 school funding over the previous biennial budget. He seeks the largest per pupil revenue limit increases in 30 years. Evers wants state funding to jump-start 12 weeks of paid family leave for public and private sector workers alike. He calls for Medicaid expansion, a 10% middle-class tax cut, legalization of medical and recreational marijuana, expanded mental health programs and more.
In total, the Evers’ budget calls for spending $103.8 billion over the next two years.
Republicans in control of the Legislature say, of course, the governor’s budget is dead on arrival. They have their own priorities, one of which is a 3.25% flat income tax. Doing away with the traditional progressive tax system would be a big benefit to the richest Wisconsinites. Do the math. Evers vows a veto. There’s nothing sacred about the current tax system, and there are points to like about a modified flat tax. Maybe the two sides can land somewhere in between.
But here’s the point. Right now Wisconsin is flush because the economy has been exceptionally strong. There’s a $7 billion surplus, a number sure to set politicians’ hearts fluttering. Keep in mind, though, there are economic storm clouds on the horizon. If the tide turns, Wisconsin could spend itself into a hole in relatively short order.
Some of the governor’s ideas are interesting. Likewise, for legislative Republicans. Because neither side can enact a budget without the other, maybe there’s hope for sensible compromise.
Here’s our thought. First, use part of the surplus to return money where it came from — taxpayers. Then avoid big spending increases certain to become a burden in a slower economy. Be cautious and conservative with the people’s money. Because it’s the right thing to do.