Robson looks back on service

Former State Sen. Judy Robson speaks on the floor of the Wisconsin Senate in this file photo.

BDN headline: “Loudenbeck: this isn’t a power grab.” Yes, this indeed is a power grab to control the administration of Wisconsin elections by sending the oversight of elections over to a partisan office: the secretary of state.

The history of administration of Wisconsin elections has an interesting and controversial history. In 2007, the legislature created the Wisconsin Government Accountability Board (GAB) as a reform measure in response to the ”legislative caucus scandal” which led to the conviction of two of the highest-ranking republican and democrat leaders.

