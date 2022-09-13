BDN headline: “Loudenbeck: this isn’t a power grab.” Yes, this indeed is a power grab to control the administration of Wisconsin elections by sending the oversight of elections over to a partisan office: the secretary of state.
The history of administration of Wisconsin elections has an interesting and controversial history. In 2007, the legislature created the Wisconsin Government Accountability Board (GAB) as a reform measure in response to the ”legislative caucus scandal” which led to the conviction of two of the highest-ranking republican and democrat leaders.
This law had bipartisan support.
GAB consisted of six retired non-partisan state judges. This nonpartisan structure was unique among elections boards in the country and praised by some election experts in the country. It was a model for other states.
GAB was able to investigate election and ethics complaints independently of partisan influence. This was another clean government achievement for Wisconsin GAB was often criticized by Republicans for unfairly targeting them.
After GAB investigations into Governor Scott Walker’s unlawful coordination with outside groups during the 2012 recall election GAB was dissolved in 2015.
GAB was replaced with the Wisconsin Elections Board which passed along party lines with Republicans voting yes and democrats voting no.
The Wisconsin Election Board was composed of equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats. Funding for the Board and their investigations of legislators was controlled by the legislature. (Hard to make this script up even for the decadent TV series House of Cards.)
The new Elections Board frequently deadlocked along party lines. Recently the Election Board did not agree with the false claims of election fraud and requests to overturn the presidential election results.
So this time—eliminate the Election Board duties and instead have the the Secretary of State control and administer elections.
Adding to this recent election circus, enters Trump who did not like this conclusion to not overturn the results of the presidential election.
Trump bullied Republican Speaker Vos, who subsequently created a special committee to try to find election fraud.
Vos hired Judge Gableman . After more than a year of controversy, costing taxpayers over a million dollars, Gableman produced no evidence of election fraud or irregularities.
Gableman was recently fired not because not because he violated open records law, not because of his false claims, not because he produced no reports, Gableman was fired by the Speaker because Gableman supported the Speaker’s opponent in the primary.
Gableman’s attorneys are currently facing legal charges and may have their law license revoked.
Now try this new approach, to control elections by the State of State.
Amy Laudenbach is a candidate for this office and supports this change.
Yes, this is a power grab to control elections, to control who can vote, how they can vote, to try to discard voters ballots, to try to change the outcome of the election, to make it harder for some groups to vote.
This recent circular firing squad on Wisconsin elections, State Elections Boards and election officials must stop! These attacks undermine the fundamental values of our democracy and weaken confidence in the integrity of our elections.
Judy Robson of Beloit is a former Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader and Senate Minority Leader.