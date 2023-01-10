A modest suggestion: Governor and legislative leaders should schedule regular discussions.
With the passage of each election cycle hope springs eternal that the people who purport to be leaders will do just that, provide leadership toward a better place.
Reality, unfortunately, tends to be something else.
Fact is, not much has changed in Wisconsin since before the November 2022 balloting. Democrats control the governorship and most of the executive statewide offices. Meanwhile, Republicans control both houses of the Legislature. While Republicans did not achieve the goal of reaching supermajority status, they do control more than enough seats in the Senate and Assembly to relegate Democrat representatives to potted plant status.
For the first four years of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration the result was a stalemate. Evers could propose various policy measures, which Republicans promptly killed in the Legislature. Likewise, Republican legislators pursued all sorts of initiatives that inevitably resulted in an Evers’ veto. That won’t change, since the majority still lacks the votes to override vetoes.
One might argue, in what amounts to a 50-50 state, that the government stands exactly where people want it. Unable to do anything but bicker over ideological differences.
Yet one also could hope both political sides may take another message from the voting. The people have rejected ideological extremism in the only way they can, by keeping the checks and balances in place. Neither the far left nor the far right can work its will on government policy.
Only two options remain.
One, Democrats and Republicans can resume their trench warfare and lock up the gears of government for another cycle until the next chance to seek a veto-proof supermajority. Result: Nothing that matters gets done.
Or, two, Democrats and Republicans could listen to the broad center — as the old saying goes, between the 40 yard lines — and seek compromises on issues of importance to the people.
Most issues are not overtly partisan, yet still become bogged down by political infighting anyway. It doesn’t have to be that way.
Polls clearly indicate the vast majority of people want their government at all levels to run efficiently, effectively and with civility. Compromise is not considered a dirty word, except with the political and donor classes. Rather, it’s how the system is designed to work. The Founders expected representatives of differing regions and viewpoints to come together, deliberate with civility, and reach consensus decisions to keep the people’s business moving forward.
As Wisconsin begins a new legislative session, members of both parties should resolve to deal with each other as the Founders intended, with respect and purpose. Save the partisan brick-laying for those few issues that really do represent ideological barriers. Recognize that what the vast majority of people want more than anything else is a government that works and serves.
Why is that so hard?
Start by establishing regular dialogue between the Democrat governor and Republican leaders of the Senate and Assembly. It’s harder to hate when looking the other guy straight in the eye. And it’s easier to make a deal when decision-makers are within handshake range.