If government agencies ban TikTok, should it be in your kid’s hand?
When they think about TikTok — if they think about it at all — most folks probably assume it’s yet another digital destination where young people go to see and make silly videos of themselves and friends dancing, prancing and just being kids.
Well, maybe it’s something else.
Last week Wisconsin and North Carolina joined 22 other states in banning TikTok from official government devices.
The federal government and its agencies take the same stand.
Why? Because the Chinese company that owns TikTok worries official government agencies tasked with cybersecurity and limiting risks for U.S. national interests, including privacy. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said his administration consulted with the FBI and other security officials before making the decision that TikTok poses a risk not worth taking.
“Defending our state’s technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy will continue to be a top priority,” Evers said in ordering the ban.
Now, parents, does any of this strike a nerve?
Estimates suggest about two-thirds of America’s teens routinely have a presence on TikTok. Security experts worry that the Chinese government can access American data at will, for the obvious reason that China is an authoritarian country where the government does whatever it wants.
This is not the first time digital trespass has posed a concern for parents. With phones in hand at all times, America’s children and teens are always at risk for bad actors. And, yes, it’s hard to police. Likewise, limiting your children’s access to certain popular sites surely will provoke conflict.
Ask yourself, though. If cybersecurity experts say TikTok is too risky for the federal government along with half the states and counting, is it really something you want in your kid’s hand?