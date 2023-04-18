As ‘free’ money continues to slosh around, the economy suffers.
Let’s state this up-front. Beloit area community nonprofits seeking to benefit from American Rescue Plan Act money are wonderful agencies doing their best to make this a better place to live.
Presumably, much the same can be said all across the country for those hoping to claim a share of the torrent of taxpayer cash still flooding the zone from the pandemic.
Having said that, there’s more to the story.
The tsunami of government spending is behind most of the economic turmoil America is experiencing. Generational inflation highs naturally were triggered by too much money chasing too few goods. Lower workforce participation was fueled by government excess. The hot economy pressed the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. That tanked the market and made borrowing expensive. Many economists predict the overall result will be a nasty recession.
From individuals to companies to local governments to schools to nonprofits and more, the money continues to slosh around. Of course there are consequences for the economy.
The lesson to be learned is twofold: (1) The government should be more cautious about flooding the country with money, and (2) people, along with public and private organizations, should temper demands.