Violence is an existential threat, not just to victims but to our community.
The sickening wave of violence visited upon our community cannot be explained, wished away or otherwise marginalized as an unfortunate aberration perpetrated by the knucklehead few.
This is a recurring and metastasizing cancer in our community. Look evil in the eye.
Beloit is hardly alone. Consider the execution of a houseful of people in Milwaukee. Or the murder of police officers in New York City. Or any given weekend in Chicago.
Our problem, though, is here. No false comparison or equivalency will make the victims less dead or others impacted less devastated and fearful. The question all residents of the community must be asking is: What are we going to do? Because what has been done is not working.
The problem, undeniably, is complex and cannot be mitigated, let alone solved, without concentrated efforts on many fronts.
First and foremost, though, the message must be sent that Beloit intends to make things hot and hostile toward knuckleheads. The irredeemable few should be made to feel the pressure, hopefully to find somewhere else to live and behave badly. Longer term, if that means hiring more cops, let’s get to it. More immediately, if it means more aggressive policing in statistically high-crime parts of the city, get on with it. If that takes stronger cooperation with surrounding police agencies, get it done. If it means visibly heightened security for public gatherings, make it so. If it means technology improvements like placing cameras strategically in the community, do it.
Those and other ideas should be a basis for community discussion. It’s time for a large-scale community task force to guide conversations and planning to reduce the incidence of violence.
The incident outside Beloit Memorial High School shocked people, and ought to become a catalyst for concerted community action on multiple fronts. This cannot happen again. The danger and fear will linger. The stink factor for Beloit’s reputation is harmful. Safe streets—especially for our children—must be the first requirement for calling ourselves a good place to live, work and raise families.
To law enforcement falls the first response, not because it’s the best or most effective but because it’s the most immediate. Do whatever is possible to take back our streets.
Then, Beloit has proven its ability to make a difference in many ways relating to development, quality of life, even education. It happened because of leadership, commitment and investment.
No less must be put on the table to excise the evil of street violence. Much as a police crackdown is necessary, it’s not the long-term solution. For that, a broader conversation is required to address long-simmering problems that clearly are growing more volatile.
Find no comfort in the fact—and it is a fact—that violence appears to be increasing almost everywhere. We don’t live everywhere; we live here. This is our problem. And we’re not doing enough.