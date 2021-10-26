Stop the distractions and get focused on improving Beloit scores.
Considering the coronavirus pandemic all but shut down education in Wisconsin and many other states, perhaps it’s fair to give the School District of Beloit a mulligan on its latest test score performance.
Remote instruction may be adequate -- not good, just adequate -- for the most motivated students with the most encouraging parents. But in a challenged school district like Beloit it was a recipe for failure.
The Beloit district has compared poorly to others around Wisconsin for many years and the latest figures maintain the trend. Beloit falls well below state averages in language skills, math and science.
That doesn’t mean every kid in the Beloit district is failing. Top students are doing quite well. Overall, however, it’s another dismal result.
The key question is: What’s next, now that classroom instruction has resumed?
Here’s how we see it. High levels of poverty and the persistent challenges students face present significant obstacles for educators to overcome. Even under the best circumstances, with top-notch leadership, classroom teachers have their work cut out for them. Moving the test-score needle in a positive direction will require exceptional commitment and extraordinary effort.
That’s do-able. The Beloit district has plenty of devoted teachers. Not all. But plenty.
What’s been missing for years is consistent, focused leadership that has teachers’ backs and is singularly dialed in on improved learning that is both measurable and progressive year-to-year.
That means getting the right people in place in key administrative posts and retaining them. The record does not indicate an ability to do that. Just the opposite.
The school board, to put it mildly, has been a disappointment. Too much chaos. Too much infighting. Too many resignations. Distractions instead of focus. Adult dysfunction outweighing student considerations.
For years now the message from parents and citizens has been clear and unwavering. Get the scores up. Fix discipline issues. Make pursuit of classroom excellence the Holy Grail.
So no more mulligans.
Accepting the embarrassing spot the School District of Beloit holds in statewide comparisons is not a strategy, it’s condemning kids to the bias of low expectations. Relentless focus on improved scores must be non-negotiable. Administrators and teachers should be measured by results. Any board member who can’t get in step should be cast aside by voters. Crucially, better board candidates ought to be recruited and supported by community leaders.
Beloit kids can do better than this.
The question is: Can the adults?