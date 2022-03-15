Proposed projects continue successful makeover of Beloit City Center district.
Two recent plans promise continued improvements in Beloit’s dynamic downtown redevelopment.
Not surprisingly, the improvements will be the result of the commitment to the central commercial district by the Hendricks organization. Judging by past investments, the community can be confident the new owners will bring showplace quality improvements to the sites.
The projects involve the Strong Building in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue and the vacant building once occupied by Kerry and, later, FatWallet at 100 East Grand.
The Strong Building is a classic Art Deco structure, a landmark in downtown Beloit for generations. Built in the 1920s it has housed commercial properties at street level with office space in the top three stories. Rob Gerbitz, chief executive of Hendricks Commercial Properties, said initial plans call first for exterior repair work followed by updating office spaces to bring the site up to modern standards. Admirers of the architecture surely will be pleased that Gerbitz says the company’s commitment is “to update it and protect the history of it.”
The riverfront site is different. It was built with extensions over the Rock River, never sustainable indefinitely. Suffice to say the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources never would allow such construction today. In fact, the DNR has required demolition to take place within a few years.
While the Hendricks organization justifiably has earned a solid reputation for adaptive reuse of buildings here and elsewhere, the only viable option at this property is new construction. The plan calls for replacing the old vacant building with a four-story new structure. While plans are still being developed, the expectation is for a mixed-use site including businesses at street level, with offices and possibly apartments in the upper floors. Support for the project in the way of government grants is likely, because it needs to happen.
Importantly, the project also will allow extension of the beautiful riverwalk to continue through the downtown district. Opening the riverfront and creating animation with pedestrians and cyclists is in keeping with the overall redevelopment dating back three decades, which has transformed the city center from a decaying district to a place state and municipal leaders come to gather ideas to take home to their communities.
As usual, social media has produced some of the sniping that always seems to accompany change. Critics complain that Diane Hendricks and her companies will now own even more of the downtown. Comments deteriorate from there. Social media has its uses, but it can also be a cesspool for uninformed griping.
It is true the Hendricks companies have invested heavily in Beloit.
And, somehow, that’s a bad thing?
Hardly. Property after property has been revitalized, attracting new businesses. Providing jobs. Beautifying the city. Improving quality of life.
The same outcomes can be expected with these new investments.
Keep this in mind. Naysayers on most topics are often just a loud minority, who take no risks and have no consequences for being wrong.
That’s not to suggest any company deserves a clear path to do whatever it wants. Like any others, the Hendricks organization is required to go through all the proper processes for municipal planning, proper government permitting and so forth. The process is the public’s safeguard for creating positive development that works for all.
Diane Hendricks, and her late husband Ken, built an incredible business organization from scratch, and they built it here. The financial rewards have been large. They could have left. They could have invested anywhere else. They could have sat on a mountain of money with no concern at all for anybody else.
That’s not how this story has played out. Instead, the Hendricks organization has remained committed to building a better Beloit in all sorts of ways. To Beloit’s lasting benefit the Hendricks group has chosen an active role, to be do-ers and investors. So have others, by the way, who have partnered for progress. The results speak for themselves.
Let’s appreciate it, and look forward to this next chapter in Beloit’s downtown revitalization.